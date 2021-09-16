MADISON
It’s not hard to argue that dining at Rare Steakhouse, the tony meat purveyor located in prime real estate on the Capitol Square near the top of State Street, is what you’d call an investment.
Some of the finest aged cuts of meat on the menu are likely to induce some level of sticker shock, especially with beef process bhaving doubled (and in some cases tripled) by supply-chain disruptions.
But the thing to remember here is that you’re also getting an experience that often goes well beyond the quality of the food you’re enjoying. At Rare’s Madison location, that experience is truly top-notch.
All of Rare’s steaks, from the basic wet-aged, 6-ounce filet ($45) to its market-priced Japanese Wagyu beef, are cut and aged on site. In some cases, that dry-aging process might take 45-75 days to tenderize the meat and bring out its natural flavors.
Among the eight steak options listed on the menu (nightly specials include several additional choices depending on stock), Rare’s prime cut is a 22-ounce, bone-in rib-eye ($74). It’s a sizable portion of steak with a flavor that benefits from both the bone and a substantial amount of natural marbling.
Rare Madison GM Mike Kull likes to describe the flavor of his restaurant’s aged meats as “buttery, almost popcorn like.” As odd a comparison as that initially seems, he’s not wrong. The rib-eye, seared gently with black peppercorns and spices, was thick and tender, packing smooth and savory flavors that melt in your mouth. It’s honestly one of the best steaks you will ever have.
As you might expect, there’s a full array of enhancements on offer to punch up your steak experience, ranging from blue cheese crumbles ($3) to chimichurri or Bearnaise sauce ($4 each). But I would argue you don’t need them with a cut of meat this good. Savoring the favor of the meat unabated is really the way to go.
Save the sauces for the steaks you score at the grocery store.
Unlike many of the local steakhouses in Madison, the steaks at Rare are sold a la carte, so if you crave side dishes (salads, soups, etc.) and potatoes to make your experience complete, those carry an additional cost.
I wasn’t able to resist adding in a lobster bisque ($16), and i was instantly gratified by the choice. Thick and creamy with just the right amount of tender lobster meat and spice, it left me wishing for a second serving.
A chopped salad (also $15) was hearty and substantial, buoyed by bacon and chunks of Hook’s cheddar cheese. The chopped salad is the greenery standout, although if you’re a Caesar or Wedge aficionado, that’s on offer here, too.
Entrees don’t include sides, but they are preceded by some truly spectacular double-cheddar popovers that are a magical balance of flavor and texture, heavy with lightly-crisped cheese at the top and supported by paper-thin dough at the bottom. They are served with both lightly-salted and strawberry butter, and they beat the hell out of the carb baskets many places offer.
We mentioned the “experience” piece of dining at Rare, and it’s one of the things that makes eating here worth the expense. The environment is instantly calming, dimly lit and heavy on the comfortable leather booths and airy atmosphere.
Our captain’s level of menu expertise was almost ridiculous. Without a single hiccup or double-check, she blazed through no less than seven different evening specials, including a couple of steak types that weren’t listed on the menu. (Her knowledge of the wine list was equally expansive).
There’s a delicate balance between curating an experience for a diner and clumsily upselling pricier entrees, and this was clearly a case of the former. Nor was it limited to our server; no less than four additional servers and/or managers made a point of gently interacting with us throughout the evening, in ways that felt genuine and friendly.
Rare ends up exhibiting the definition of its name in several subtle ways. It’s the type of place you will likely visit rarely, but you’ll leave knowing you’ve had the type of true quality taste and service experience that is often difficult to find.