LAKE GENEVA
If authentic Thai food or Japanese sushi is your thing, you need look no further than Lake Geneva.
But before I get into this week’s review, let me complain for a second. Driving to dinner when it is completely dark really takes away from the fun. It makes the trip seem longer, leaving you tired and almost willing to just cancel your reservations and go home to bed.
But the extra effort is certainly worth it when you’re staring down at a plate full of fragrant, delicious food. That was our experience at Sabai Sabai.
Located in a historic home on a corner just off of downtown’s main shopping area, this restaurant is filled with charm and character. From its soothing neutral color scheme to its intimate, two-level dining spaces and original hardwood flooring, Sabai Sabai exudes a feeling of yesteryear.
As you walk in, you will find a sushi bar just off of the entry. We were seated on the second floor in a cozy spot with two small dining rooms.
The restaurant’s main floor is intimate as well with low, soft lighting that lends a romantic feel. In warmer weather, Sabai Sabai offers outdoor seating on its oversized deck in front of the building.
To start, we ordered six fried potstickers for $6.99. The crescent-shaped dumplings were delicately fried to a golden brown—nice and crisp on the outside, super moist in the middle with lots of veggies and meat. And if fried food is not your thing, there also is a steamed option.
We also tried the curry pups (three for $7.50), which were the highlights of the meal. Described as Thai empanadas, the pups consisted of lightly fried pastry filled with chicken, cubed sweet potatoes, curry, onions, garlic with a hint of ginger. We thought we tasted a smidge of cinnamon, too. The dough was tender, and there was a slightly sweet taste from the sweet potatoes. The next time I’m shopping in Lake Geneva, I’ll be picking up a to-go order to take home.
Sabai Sabai boasts a large, varied menu that also includes sushi. I know I should try new things, but I craved curry, so I ordered the pa nang curry ($13.95) with shrimp (extra $3). It was perfect: A blend of sweet coconut and spicy curry. There were plenty of large shrimp, and the strips of green and red peppers added texture and flavor.
Jennifer hesitated before ordering pla rad prik ($20.95), as she noticed a hot pepper symbol indicating spiciness next to the entree on the menu. The server assured her that on a scale of 1-5, it would be about a 2. Jennifer enjoys a little heat, so this wasn’t at an issue.
A beautiful plate arrived with a pleasing aroma. Several fried fish fillets lay atop a bed of sliced green and red peppers with a somewhat-spicy sauce. The flaky fish was prepared flawlessly, and it went well together with the peppers. The sauce, primarily prepared with tamarind and red Thai chili pepper, was part savory, part spicy and entirely flavorful.
Nikki also went with a “spicy” dish, the larb ($14.95), which was described as a minced meat salad. She had a choice of meats and opted for beef.
The dish had just enough of a kick that it left a fiery sensation without overpowering the flavor. The meat was garnished with cilantro and red onions and served with sticky rice and large pieces of iceberg lettuce, which Nikki needed to help balance the heat.
Never one to pass up a chance for sushi, Helene ordered the Sabai Sabai roll ($15). Featuring fresh salmon that was mild, firm and tender to the bite, the roll also included sticky rice with black sesame seeds surrounding the fish with a house sauce was drizzled on top. The flavor of the roll was smoky with an almost barbecue taste and a hint of vinegar.
Although the flavors were addictive, the highlight was the textures. On top of the sauce were crispy tempura flakes and dollops of fish roe, which had a great “popping” effect when Helene bit into them. It was a mess to eat, but oh, so very good.
With many wonderful options to choose from, Sabai Sabai truly has something for everyone. And because we were fed so well and left happy, the drive home in the dark didn’t see all that bad.