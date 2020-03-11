After two decades of reviewing Madison-area restaurants for The Gazette, I’m about to enter a new chapter in life as I succumb to the lure of kayaking on the world’s largest freshwater lake.
I retired from a full-time career in journalism in November 2018 but have continued to write entertainment articles—music features and restaurant reviews.
With a move to Ashland and a new summer job as a kayak guide on Lake Superior to look forward to, I will give up the restaurant coverage I began for The Gazette as a freelancer in early spring of 2000.
I never intended or even imagined I would write restaurant reviews for The Gazette or any other publication. I graduated from the UW-Madison School of Journalism in 1990 with the goal of writing news, public affairs and feature stories. Aside from a five-year break in the mid-’90s to teach high school in New Mexico, I’ve done so ever since.
When I returned to the Madison area in 2000 and was visiting family in Janesville one day, I came across an ad in The Gazette for a freelance entertainment writer.
Having produced and hosted music shows on noncommercial radio since 1990, I decided to apply. I was elated when then-features editor Mary Barber hired me to write features about local, regional and national touring musicians. It’s a gig I’ve continued with other newspapers since.
A few months after I began writing music features, Barber asked me to consider reviewing restaurants twice a month. At the time, The Gazette had only one reviewer who wrote about restaurants each week. I was reluctant, but Barber persuaded me to give it a try. It turned out to be a fun and interesting sideline.
Madison is overflowing with good restaurants, but I thought surely after a few years I would have reviewed most of them and would have to find something else to do. What I didn’t recognize back then was the high rate of turnover. I’ve seen many fine ones go out of business and quickly be replaced by others, so it’s never been a problem to find a place to review. I learned so much about cuisines of the world and the industry in general in the process. It’s been fascinating.
One thing I didn’t anticipate was how many people read restaurant reviews and comment on them. I wasn’t a big reader of reviews until I began writing them, but I’ve received more responses from readers about my reviews than almost anything else I’ve ever had published.
People often ask me which restaurant in Madison is my favorite. That’s a difficult one to answer. While I definitely have my favorites, a typical response has been it depends on what kind of food I’ve been in the mood for: Thai, Italian, French, Moroccan, Indian, Brazilian, etc. Each country has its own distinct recipes, and many have big regional and ethnic variations.
I’ve always tried to keep in mind that when I review a restaurant, I’m writing about somebody’s livelihood—usually several people’s, actually. I’ve always tried to give restaurants the benefit of the doubt when there’s an issue, if possible.
But I’ve also never lost sight of the fact that a restaurant review is supposed to serve its readers. It’s a service to them, and I would be doing them a disservice if my reviews weren’t as honest and accurate as I could make them. Like most things in life, the trick is striking the right balance.
Writing for my hometown newspaper these past 20 years has been a pleasure, and I’m reluctant to quit reviewing restaurants for The Gazette. People have told me it sounds like a “dream job,” but I’m looking forward to my own personal dream job—guiding people on tours of the Apostle Islands sea caves by kayak.
The Gazette is among Wisconsin’s most outstanding local newspapers, and it’s been a privilege to be part of the organization. I’ve worked with dozens of editors over the course of my career, and I want to thank kicks Editor Greg Little and former editor Ann Fiore for their professionalism, patience and help over the years. They’ve been great.
For me, it’s been the best of times and lots of good memories.