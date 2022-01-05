The Madison Doc’s Smokehouse location sports a distinct rock and roll vibe, with guitars and music posters a big part of its decorative charm. But the restaurant could pull its unofficial anthem from a very different musical genre—I’m thinking the Bee Gees’ classic “Stayin’ Alive” from the disco era.
Like a fairly long list of Madison locations, the Doc’s in the anchor spot at West Towne Mall has a hallowed place on the COVID survivor’s list. It originally opened in December 2019, shut down temporarily in early 2020, only to re-open its doors just a few months ago.
As such, this Doc’s—the fourth one to open in the Midwest since 2015—still sports that new restaurant look and smell. The interior is spacious and metallic, split between a more formal (if formal’s a word you can use when discussing a barbecue joint with wooden tables) dining area and an open area with smaller two-person tables.
The catchphrase here centers around the three “Bs.” You can guess the first one. The other two are bourbon and beer.
And they’re not messing around on that front. There are 61 beers on tap. And camping out at the bar, you can stare in amazement at three-plus shelves packed with bourbon bottles staring right back at you. According to general manager Jimmy Hall, a man who very much exemplifies the Southern hospitality vibe Doc’s is honing, there are more than 130 varieties on offer. Bourbon aficionados, start your engines.
Given that massive number of options, it’s odd that a place embracing bourbon so heavily, that the liquor is absence as an ingredient in its food. The baked beans, which are sweet and delicious with just the right hints of onion, are cooked in Bacardi bourbon, but almost nothing else on the menu is. (By the way, those beans are the clear go-to side at Doc’s. Don’t skip them.)
Eating at a barbeque restaurant almost always means going capital-B big. And as luck would have it, that’s the most effective way to capture the scope of what’s on offer here. The Judging Plate ($51) includes a good array of smoked meats (brisket, Usinger’s sausage, pulled pork, turkey, chicken wings and ribs), but won’t wipe you out the way the Meat Coma, which offers the same lineup but in larger portions, might. Unless you’re planning on eating it all yourself.
As part of its back-to-basics approach to barbecue, Doc’s menu advises patrons to try the smoked meats as is before dousing them in any of the six possible sauces (we’ll get to those in a minute). But this otherwise helpful advice is extremely dependent on which meat you’re gnawing.
The beef brisket (available to order as fatty, lean or mixed, depending on your preference), chicken wings and ribs need no augmentation whatsoever. Each has been rubbed with a mix of spices that does a great job of complementing the infusion of the smoker’s hickory flavor.
The pulled pork and turkey, though, were disappointingly bland when eaten plain, and only perked up when doused in sauce. The vinegar-based Carolina sauce juiced up the flavor of the turkey nicely, as did the Doc’s original sauce, a thick, reddish sauce that carried a pungent kick of its own. I’ve never been a fan of white barbecue sauce, but an Alabama -style take on it is an option.
You’ll be tempted to try the LA Caviar ($6) on the appetizer menu, even (or maybe especially) when you realize the “LA” stands for “Lower Alabama” and not “Los Angeles.” It’s a mix of black-eyed peas, sweet peppers and cilantro, doused in a balsamic marinade. It’s served with saltine crackers, a choice that fits the unpretentious Southern vibe and doesn’t overpower the other flavors, but isn’t a terribly exciting or flavorful delivery system.
The converse is true for the hands-down best app: A smoked onion dip ($6) that ought to have the word “double” or “triple” tacked onto its title. The hickory-smoked flavor in the dip, which features both french and sweet onions, is deliciously strong, and pairs perfectly with Doc’s house-cut chips—little circles of lightly spice-dusted potato chips that put other pub chips to shame. And after tasting this dip, you may never be able to invest in store-bought stuff for your football Sundays again.
For dessert, I opted for a slice of Oreo pie ($4) over the peanut butter pie or carrot cake. Results were only so-so: The slice definitely brought that signature Oreo taste, but the consistency was weird. It was like chunks of Oreo had been sprinkled throughout a thickened pile of Cool Whip. You would be better served filling up on the other delicious items on Doc’s menu.