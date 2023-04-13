When it was Clara Bo’s, this Beloit restaurant was a place to go for a special dinner. It was pricey and formal.
It has now been re-imagined into the Liberty House Grill and Whiskey and Wine Cellar, featuring the same great décor but slightly less formal and pricey. Reservations are recommended, but when we arrived early on a Thursday evening, we were lucky to be seated right away. We weren’t quite early enough to eat off the early bird special menu, though, which is offered Tuesday through Thursday from 4:00 to 5:00.
The decor at Liberty House is contemporary with a neutral color scheme. There are several large round booths lining the perimeter of the dining room separated by modern wrought iron dividers. Tables, intimately spaced, provide additional seating. Low lighting further enhances the overall ambience. The focal point is a striking floor to ceiling glass enclosed wine rack. A smaller bar/lounge area is also on the main floor. A few tables scattered throughout and a bar that seats eight, it is a comfortable spot for either a before- or after-dinner drink. We did not venture into the whiskey cellar, but we did see a sign at the entrance advertising the hours, which are 4-10 on Fridays and Saturdays.
We were excited by the appetizers but decided, correctly, that we would be too full with all the regular menu items. Jennifer and I did succumb to the special “smoky” old fashioned ($7.50). We had a choice of sweet or sour, and bourbon, brandy, or whiskey. We both chose Bulleit bourbon and I went with sour, Jennifer with sweet. We were delighted to discover that it did in fact ‘smoke’ as it was poured tableside from a carafe to a glass. A slice of orange and a juicy luxardo cherry finished out this drink. We both were impressed.
I don’t often order steak, but someone had to do it. I got an 8-ounce filet ($54) with a gorgonzola topping. It was done perfectly for me and came with an au jus to dip into. It was served on a bed of sautéed peppers and I selected the loaded baked potato as my side. I was so glad I ordered steak. Main course items came with soup or salad. The only soup option was “reuben” and I decided to give it a try. It was quite nice with a light cheese base, pieces of corned beef and a bit of sauerkraut. The croutons were, of course, marbled rye. It was an unusual but good soup.
To get a good taste of steak and seafood, with chicken to boot, Helene chose the mixed grill a la vodka pasta ($30.50). The dish was plentiful with slices of steak and chicken along with shrimp. The juicy and tender chicken fell apart easily and the flavor of the steak was wonderful. The shrimp were a nice size and fresh. The light pink tomato cream vodka sauce with flecks of green was slightly peppery with just the right amount of salt and the ziti pasta was a great vehicle. And the accompanying slices of toasted and buttered herbed bread were perfect for sopping up the sauce.
Jennifer selected the black tiger shrimp ($30.50) as her entree. She had the choice of blackened shrimp with lemon butter or beer battered with cocktail sauce and opted for the blackened shrimp with asparagus as her side. Six good-sized shrimp with a mild lemony taste were buttery, firm and nicely seasoned. House-made coleslaw also accompanied her meal. She was pleased with its simplicity. Shredded cabbage and carrots, celery seed and a dressing that wasn’t overpowering.
Nikki ordered the braised lamb shank ($35.50) and the salad with blue cheese dressing as her side. The shank was topped with mushrooms and covered in a rich demi glaze. Rounding out the plate was fresh asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes. The lamb was so tender it just fell off the bone. I sampled a bite and had to admit that even though I don’t normally eat lamb, it was quite tasty.
Although not made in-house, we couldn’t resist ordering dessert. Our choice was an old-fashioned Italian lemon cream cake ($8). Pale yellow with a subtle and light frosting, the cake tasted creamy and moist. Served with dollops of whipped cream, one slice satisfied all of us. When we inquired, our server let us know that their desserts are provided from Pastries by Chad in Delavan.
