When it was Clara Bo’s, this Beloit restaurant was a place to go for a special dinner. It was pricey and formal.

It has now been re-imagined into the Liberty House Grill and Whiskey and Wine Cellar, featuring the same great décor but slightly less formal and pricey. Reservations are recommended, but when we arrived early on a Thursday evening, we were lucky to be seated right away. We weren’t quite early enough to eat off the early bird special menu, though, which is offered Tuesday through Thursday from 4:00 to 5:00.

