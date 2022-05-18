MADISON
Once upon a leprechaun, Madison was awash in Irish-pub-style restaurants—in fact, you could barely swing a shillelagh without hitting one of them.
There was the venerable Irish Waters, long replaced by mixed-use condominiums at University Row. There was not one but two Brocach restaurants before the one on the Capitol Square succumbed to unimaginative new ownership and the one on Monroe Street succumbed to a year-plus long street construction project. And there was Claddagh, one of the former restaurant anchors at Greenway Station in Middleton. Today, all of them are distant memories, vanished like the mists off the coast of Galway.
But if you’re willing to drive to Madison’s farthest east side, just before it bleeds into Sun Prairie, you can still find that genuine Irish vibe at Erin’s Snug and Irish Pub.
It’s easy to love the atmosphere at Erin’s Snug. The exterior looks like a minor lord’s castle, and the interior is upscale and welcoming at the same time. The dining spaces are airy, but there are also plenty of dark booths and, of course, the titular snugs to offer a different sort of seating options. (only one of the two snugs on offer fits the full traditional definition—a private room with frosted glass windows. One of the snugs, framed by stone sculptures of faces representing the Seven Deadly Sins, is decidedly open--although it does directly face the bar). The décor embraces historical touches—a hearty suit of armor, flags and oversized bar signs—without ever teetering into the tacky.
Erin’s encyclopedic menu is a mix of takes on traditional Irish dishes, standard pub fare and somewhat kitschy takes on both. If you like corned beef (and who, outside of the vegetarian crowd, doesn’t?), you’ve found your very own pot of culinary gold. In addition to a straight-up platter of corned beef and cabbage ($16.99), you can enjoy the beef in a variety of additional ways, including in egg rolls over greens with Thousand Island dressing ($12.99), as the centerpiece of a quesadilla ($13.99) or mixed in with a huge bowl of four-cheese macaroni and cheese ($15.99).
The best way proves to be enjoying it as part of the O’Reilly’s Reuben sandwich ($10.99). Erin’s has a real artistry to its food presentation, and this otherwise straightforward sandwich arrives on your plate double-quarter sliced, placed sideways and held together by oversized wooden picks. The sauerkraut and corned beef are portioned perfectly for a sandwich like this, and you won’t need to worry about slopping the fillings all over your plate.
The Guinness stew ($16.99) is the best of several similar dishes on the "Irish Specialties" section of the menu. It arrives with a puff pastry that’s shaped almost exactly like an actual pillow and functions well at soaking up the pepper-spiced stew broth. The mix of Angus beef, carrots, celery and red potatoes isn’t chunky, but the smaller pieces are copious enough to cover all your spoonfuls of broth. If you’d prefer more vegetables than beef in your stew, the Murphy’s Irish stew ($16.99) is the way to go. If you’d prefer potatoes to a puff pastry and significantly less broth, a shepherd’s pie ($16.99) piles colcannon, the traditional mix of mashed potatoes and cabbage high atop a mix of ground beef and lamb.
An Irish pub can’t claim its stripes without a solid plate of fish and chips ($17.99), and Erin’s checks that box with the Daily News, a plate of cod that, while not especially extravagant or unusual, satisfies, with thick breading and tender fish.
As you’d expect, the drink list includes plenty of mixed Guinness cocktails, including a tasty snakebite ($6.99) that perches a pour of the legendary stout atop Magnus cider. My pour could have used just a tad more of the dark, rich Guinness, but the taste balance was perfect, the sweetness of the cider softening the pull of the heavy stout.
Elsewhere, Erin’s offers drinks devoted to each of those aforementioned Seven Deadly Sins, like a Guinness-splashed bloody molly, er, mary ($9.50) that represents greed. Given how much there is to explore on the menu here, you’d be wise to plan out a visit to sample each and every one of them.