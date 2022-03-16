Italian food—who doesn’t love it? We have passed by Mangiami Italiano several times and were always intrigued. It looks like a hidden bistro on Main Street in Fort Atkinson. What I didn’t realize is that it is associated with Cuoco Pazzo in Lake Geneva, which is temporarily closed.
Housed in a historic building in downtown, the interior has rich terra cotta walls and earth tone artwork, which provides a feeling of warmth along with the wide-planked wood flooring. Glowing candles adorn each table. Cloth napkins and tablecloths exude the feeling of a higher-end restaurant and the original beadboard ceiling creates visual interest. It is not a large place (reservations are recommended), but the long main room can accommodate several large table configurations. A small bar area highlighting top shelf bottles takes up a tiny corner where five to six people could sit comfortably. For special events in a more intimate setting, you can request the chef’s table in the back of the restaurant.
The unassuming décor is tasteful yet homey. The acoustics are good and it was easy to converse and still hear the Italian music softly playing in the background.
We visited on a Saturday night. The staffing level was light, so our server was stretched a bit thin but handled everything professionally. Our water glasses never ran dry and throughout the meal we had everything we wanted and never felt ignored.
We started with the portobello fries ($12). This is such a fun idea. You get the rich, meaty mushroom with the added crunch plus a bit of Parmesan flavor from the well-breaded slices. It came with a cream sauce with a dash of pesto. A full mix of the two made for a tasty dip. We also tried the meatballs and polenta ($9). The trio of house-made meatballs were juicy and flavorful. I love polenta and was pleased to sample the marinara sauce, which is also available in jars and can be purchased to take home.
There were some unique items on the menu. I settled on pasta rags ($22). The presentation was like broken pieces of lasagna noodles layered in a huge bowl with meat, cheese and sauce. It was rustic comfort food for a cold night. The braised beef was plentiful, the Gorgonzola added a bit of a bite and the creamy white sauce was not too heavy, just right. Before serving, they warmed the bowl, and the exposed edges of the pasta had a lovely crunch. There was so much food, I had two more dreamy meals.
Like me, Helene was able to get two more meals out of her peasant’s plate ($18). Simple with cavatappi pasta, sausage and peas, the rich sauce was minimal and the focus of the plate was on the delicious sausage, which was plentiful. It wasn’t greasy but a bit peppery and chewy and spiced with the familiar fennel flavor. It was excellent. The peas gave an earthy, umami taste that helped the dish live up to its unpretentious name in being a simple and down-to-earth meal. She paired it with a glass of fruity Evolution pinot noir ($9).
Jennifer knew what she was having as soon as she heard “shrimp” and “pesto” in the name of one of the specials. The linguine with shrimp in a cream/pesto sauce ($24) was a hefty bowl of al dente linguine combined with large, succulent shrimp in a rich, buttery pesto sauce prepared with heavy cream. It was top notch. Hints of garlic and olive oil completed the dish. As the server delivered it to our table, the aroma of pesto wafted from the kitchen. She couldn’t wait to dig in.
Nikki also went with one of the specials, the ribeye ($38). It was seasoned simply but came with horseradish and twice-baked potatoes that were crusty and delicious with just the right amount of heat. She also added a wedge salad ($9), which was meat-free and featured crispy garlic croutons and a tangy blue cheese dressing and balsamic drizzle.
We were slightly disappointed to discover they no longer had tiramisu on the menu, although truthfully, by the time we were done with our meals, none of us really had room. We also skipped after-dinner coffee and drinks, but we all went home happy with our leftovers.