The upper part of Madison’s Monroe Street has quietly become something of a murderer’s row of restaurants over the past few years. But while there are now places to get great sushi (Sequoia), pizza (Pizza Brutta) and frites (Brasserie V) all within a few hundred yards of each other, you absolutely shouldn’t overlook the relatively new kid on the block: Chef Brian Hamilton’s Kettle Black Kitchen.
What started as a meal kit service back in 2020 has blossomed into a comfy-yet-elegant eating experience that will leave you both completely comforted and simply satisfied.
Kettle Black’s atmosphere splits the delicate difference between elegant and homey. Our party scored one of the best tables in the small space—a four-topper perched on a raised platform in the restaurant’s window, illuminated by a crystal chandelier. Deeper in, a wooden bar echoes the vibe rocked by one of the space’s previous occupants, the late and lamented Double-S BBQ joint. The juxtaposition definitely fits: While elements of the space feel formal, neither the food nor Hamilton, who wanders the dining room, delivering plates, topping off water glasses and engaging patrons in polite conversation, do.
Hamilton’s menu is much as it has been since the doors opened—a lean set of offerings that reflect the restaurant’s French bistro vibe. The crowd fave here is the maple-braised bone-in pork shank ($25), a massive chunk of meat that dominates its plate as well as your taste buds. Leavened ever so slightly by a maple pan-sauce glaze, it’s one of those head-turners that’s far more than just a pretty plate.
The roasted Cornish game hen ($22) is another solid dish, but not for the reason you’d expect. It’s true that the tender meat meshes wonderfully with the modest ramikin of beer gravy that comes with it (you might want to ask for a second one), but it’s actually the long-grain rice, lightly charred from being stuffed inside the hen while cooking, that anchors the dish—it’s surprisingly spiced and the sneaky star of the show.
A salmon dish grilled and served in a citrus sauce ($28) was an unexpected and welcome evening special on a recent Friday-night visit, and the word from Hamilton is that it’s soon to land a place on the permanent main menu. That’s a smart choice—Kettle Black’s salmon is tender and lightly charred, and pairs well with the thin and flavorful sauce. Experimenting a little with the accompaniments, however, might be a good idea; the charred bok choy and radicchio make a terrific visual splash, but their bitterness doesn’t pair well with the mild sweetness of the citrus overtone.
In a sense, that’s odd because charred and/or roasted vegetables are a large and largely delicious part of the Kettle Black experience. Then hen comes with a single bunch of charred broccoli, which is also available as an a la carte side. A side order of charred sweet potato medallions ($8) is a must, even if your entrée choice already includes a vegetable. The perfectly sized orange coins pop with flavor.
A bowl of French onion soup ($11) from the starters menu offers great consistency and heaps of caramelized onion, but, for the price, it feels like there ought to be more if it in a slightly larger bowl. A much better choice is the Charleston shrimp and grit cakes with bacon ($14), a ridiculously flavorful mix that feels like bacon-wrapped shrimp on fluffy spiced cake, where the shrimp is just the right amount short of charred
Navigating dessert takes just a tad more caution. Like the entrée menu, the dessert options are lean and focused, but there’s one dish that stands above the others, and one that disappoints a little. The must-have is the sour orange pie ($8), which plays like a slightly more tart version of key lime pie, with a wonderfully grainy graham-cracker crust and a filling garnished with raspberries. The trifle ($10), however, is likely to meet with mixed reactions. It’s positioned like an ice cream sandwich in a tall cup. The listed ingredients—candied nuts, berries, caramel sauce, whipped and ice cream— sounds like they’d combine into a fascinating mix of dessert party favors. In practice, what you get is spoonfuls of whipped cream with isolated bites of nuts and the occasional berry.
Like a lot of places, Kettle Black Kitchen has endured its share of starts and stops as the pandemic has played out. But now, having honed his approach, Hamilton’s kitchen is clearly hitting its culinary stride. If it hasn’t already, it’s poised to become one of Madison’s best go-to spots.