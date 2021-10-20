BELOIT
The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra is ready to make up for a couple of its postponed 2020 concerts, including one at an exciting new venue: The Castle, a former church at 501 Prospect St. that has been converted into an event space by owners John and Jody Wittnebel.
The upcoming events, one to be held at the Janesville Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Oct. 23, and another to be held at The Castle on Sunday, will be BJSO’s first concerts since 2019.
“This is a first in the history of the Castle to host the full orchestra,” Jody Wittnebel said. “John made adjustments to create space in the choir loft by the organ so the brass instruments will be elevated. The sound in the acoustical amazing sanctuary will be epic. Dr. (Rob) Tomaro has picked an array of Beethoven arrangements for a magnificent concert that will feed the soul,” she said.
“It’s going to be a very intimate and warm venue at the Castle. We’ve done smaller concerts there but not with the full symphony,” said Tomaro, the orchestra’s music director.
He said the concert will be relaxed and have a similar feel to the orchestra’s pops concerts.
“They will be amazed how beautiful and fun the music will be,” Tomaro said.
The orchestra had to postpone concerts celebrating the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote and composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday.
Guest soloists will include sopranos Sara Lemen and Sarah Gartshore. Lemen is also the new executive director of BJSO, and the public will be able to meet her.
The first concert will be in Janesville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at JPAC, 408 S. Main St.
The second concert will be in Beloit at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at The Castle.
Tickets can be purchased at beloit janesvillesymphony.org or at the door.
The tickets are $20 for spectators age 15 and older. Children will be admitted free; and students with a school ID will be charged $5.
Lemen is a local performer and music teacher. She holds a bachelor of music degree from The Chicago Music Conservatory at Roosevelt University in Chicago and a masters of music from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois.
Lemen has performed with groups across the stateline and Chicagoland areas. For the past decade, Lemen has taught private voice and piano lessons at The Bloomingdale School of Music, The NIU Community School for The Arts and her private studio. She was the music director at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Rockton, Illinois; Sunday soloist for The First Church of Jesus Christ Scientist in Hinsdale, Illinois; and elementary music teacher at Alpine Academy in Rockford, Illinois.
The BJSO orchestra performs a series of classical and pops concerts annually. Beginning as a volunteer community orchestra in 1953 at Beloit College, it has grown into a respected regional orchestra in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.