Greg Roy, left, and Tomas Dominguez during a recent rehearsal for Beloit Civic Theatre’s upcoming production of Being Earnest. The musical is based on Oscar Wilde's satirical comedy of manners, “The Importance of Being Earnest.”
Greg Roy, left, and Tomas Dominguez during a recent rehearsal for Beloit Civic Theatre’s upcoming production of Being Earnest. The musical is based on Oscar Wilde's satirical comedy of manners, “The Importance of Being Earnest.”
BELOIT—The Beloit Civic Theatre is presenting a twist on Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy, “The Importance of Being Earnest.”
“Being Earnest” is set in the mod-1960’s era of peace and love. Shows are Sept. 24-Oct. 1 at the Elizabeth Reinholz Theatre, 1225 Fourth St., Beloit.
“They just turned it into a musical version and then, instead of setting it in, like, Victorian England, it’s now set in London in the 1960s,” Director Janet Palmer said.
The musical follows two young couples who face societal pressure and also deal with overprotective mothers. Palmer returns to direct a cast of mostly new actors including Tomas Dominguez, Elizabeth Brown, Matthew Tirtilli, and returning actors Adam Drefs and Sydney Winchester.
The musical score includes rock groups from the 1960s including Herman’s Hermits, the Rolling Stones and The Lovin’ Spoonful.
The Beloit Civic Theatre is celebrating its 90th season this year.
The theatre formed in 1932 as the “Beloit Little Theatre Guild.” It was renamed to Beloit Civic Theatre in 1948 and moved to its current performing space, Elizabeth Reinholz Theatre at the Beloit Memorial High School, in November 1951.