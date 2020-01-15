Aaron Wilson
Aaron Wilson spends a lot of time seeking out tranquility.
As program director at Welty Environmental Center in Beloit, he searches for it among the colorful, silent surroundings of the center’s Big Hill Park home. And as a substitute yogi, he savors the fluidity of poses performed inside warm, quiet rooms at Beloit’s Stateline Family YMCA.
In his free time, Wilson has penned a series of books available on Amazon that include such titles as “Tree Bomber and Other Stories,” “The Paperless Doctrine of 2152” and “Fragmented Lives of Inez Wick.”
A native of Nebraska, Wilson graduated from Northeast High School in Lincoln, where he lettered in tennis (Go Rockets!). He later migrated east to study writing at Beloit College, but it was his minor in environmental studies that led to his position at Welty.
“I loved every one of those classes because they got me outside and in the dirt, water or rocks,” he said. “That’s what I’m trying to bring to my job at Welty: a lot of messy outdoors with a science focus.”
Wilson and his 8-year-old daughter, Nora, live in Beloit with their two cats, Harry (Potter) and (Rubeus) Hagrid.
To learn more about Wilson and the Welty Environmental Center, visit WeltyCenter .org. To view his books, search Aaron M. Wilson on Amazon.com.
1. Aside from being program director at Welty, you’re also a substitute yoga instructor. What led you to become a yogi? I am a yogi at heart, and I always will be. During the school year, however, the day job runs late into the early evening, so I’m not leading a practice at the moment. I got back into yoga while I was a stay-at-home dad, remembering how much fun I had practicing with my mother as a kid. I wanted that with my daughter.
2. You minored in environmental studies at Beloit College, but you majored in creative writing, rhetoric and discourse. You also have a master’s degree in creative writing from Hamlin University. Why are you working at Welty instead of with me? If that is a job offer, put something on paper for me and we can discuss. Just kidding. The 15- to 17-year-old me wanted very much to be a forest ranger, yet I struggled with science and excelled in imagination. However, I’ve put both passions to good use.
3. As an environmentalist, you’ve had your share of interaction with nature. Can you share a particular experience that wowed you or made you realize the importance of our complex ecosystem? I was on a week-long hike in the plateaus and mountains of Phelmont, New Mexico, as a Boy Scout when the concept of ecosystems clicked. We were making our ascent up a mountain, and the transition from forest to mountain face changed. The trees were different. We saw marmots instead of squirrels. I think that was the first time I asked why there is such a difference.
4. Ever sung karaoke? Yes. It was bad. We shall not discuss this further for everyone’s sake. Well, if you must know, I tried Nirvana’s “Lithium.” I’m a Gen-X grunger at heart, but karaoke is not for me. Rockband on guitar? Now that’s my style.
5. What is your worst habit? I pick my nose while driving. It’s gross. I know.
6. You have a background working in bookstores and publishing houses. When it comes to reading, do you prefer E-readers, or are you a page-and-binding man? I got on board when E-readers were just hitting the market. I like to have a book on my phone, so I don’t mindlessly scroll social media. But I prefer physical books and libraries. I love the Beloit Public Library. I’m there a lot.
7. People would be surprised to know that: On my father’s side, I can trace my heritage to the Cherokee Dawes Rolls of 1898—1914. Through my father, I am registered.
8. I noticed in a photo on your Twitter feed that you have tattoos on both forearms. Are there others, and can you share the meaning behind your ink? I have nine. I would have more if they cost less, so it is probably good that they are not cheap. My newest one is on the inside of my right bicep. It’s a design from my yoga teacher training program at The Studio in Madison. I got it to help me let go. I was not able to complete my yogi training.
9. You have written several books. Is there a particular subject you prefer writing about, or do you like to spread yourself across several topics? I write characters that are passionate about topics that get them in trouble. My most loved character is Inez Wick, an ecoterrorist who gets into trouble a lot. But I also write science fiction and horror. My book “Tree Bomber” has something for everyone, and it is available at the Beloit Public Library.
10. What is the single greatest food in the history of mankind? Twinkies. Not sure it should count as a food. Lasts forever. Super fun. Love them.
11. If you could have any feature from any animal, what would it be? Borneo Eared Frog (Polypedates otilophus), which is sometimes called the file-eared tree frog or the bony-headed flying frog. I have one tattooed climbing my left calf. I love frogs. Beyond their bio-indicator ability and cool metamorphic life cycle, they are cute. My mother and I also subscribe to an organizational style book by Brian Tracy, “Eat That Frog.”
12. What is the single greatest challenge facing environmental centers such as Welty? It would be easy to say money, but from the programming side, it is volunteers. We have a core group of great people who are awesome. They love helping with programs and field trips. We just need a few more like the ones we have.
13. Explain your duties as program director for Welty Environmental Center. I aspire to develop and lead science-and inquiry-based, hands-on environmental education experiences. Wow, that’s a mouthful. What I do is have fun with kids, mostly. We explore nature in a way that is fun and factual. I also develop programming for adults. For example, I love working with both of the Alzheimers and dementia groups in Wisconsin.
14. Kermit the Frog says it’s not easy being green, which flies directly in the face of environmental teachings. How do you explain to people who aren’t Kermit that caring for the environment doesn’t have to be a difficult thing to do? Again, I believe that people are making the best choices they can within their ability. If you have the time, money and space, one of the easy things to consider is composting your table scraps instead of putting them in the trash. If you have a yard, the simplest way is to locate a spot and start dumping there. If you have a yard and $50, get a bin from Menards. If you have neither, poke holes in an old shoe box and keep it in the kitchen. Add dry leaves to keep away the smell.
15. Do you keep up with the Kardashians? No. Who has time? If you do, please consider volunteering.
16. What are some of your favorite nature locations here in Rock County? Big Hill Park, of course. I get to work in the park almost every day. It is wonderful.
17. What are some common misconceptions about nature that keep people from venturing out into it, and what should they know to ease their fears? Time. I think time is a real issue. When I was young, both of my parents seemed to have lots of vacation on top of sick time, so we would camp, fish and hike. Now I think that if we had a bit more free time, we would get outside more.
18. As a kid, my friends thought you removed ticks by putting fingernail polish over them or burning them with a lighter. What is the best REAL way to remove a tick? The Centers for Disease Control say to use a set of tweezers to get a tick close to its head, pull and wash with rubbing alcohol. The sooner it is removed the better.
19. With the lure of video games and around-the-clock TV, it seems harder to get kids outside. Tell them what they’re missing by staying inside. I confront this every day. My simple answer is mud and worms. Let kids get filthy. They wash. Send them outside with a trowel. Tell them to collect as many worms as possible. TV and video games give us a false sense of purpose, because when you “finish” or “achieve,” you are rewarded. Being outside in nature is its own reward, but that is hard for even adults to conceptualize.
20. Name the one item you own that you could not live without? I would let it all go if I could. Things really don’t bring me happiness. But I would be hard-pressed to give up my pair of Keen hiking shoes. They have one winter left in them, I think.
Editor’s Note: Kicks presents 20Q, a feature that introduces readers to people involved in the area’s arts and entertainment community. Compiled by kicks Editor Greg Little, each piece will include a short bio, photo and answers to questions that provide insight into not only that person’s artistic interests but also his or her unique personality.