Editor’s Note: Kicks presents 20Q, a feature that introduces readers to people involved in the area’s arts and entertainment community. Compiled by kicks Editor Greg Little, each piece will include a short bio, photo and answers to questions that provide insight into not only that person’s artistic interests but also his or her unique personality.
Ellen Reid
Ellen Reid first saw the light when she was as student at Parker High School.
The 2013 graduate started her career path as a light technician on high school productions before eventually heading north to UW-Stevens Point to obtain a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in theatrical design and technology.She also spent a year at the Yale School of Drama to learn about projection engineering.
These days, the Janesville native travels the country setting up light productions as the head electrician/video for NETworks Presentations of Maryland. Reid recently swung through Madison while working with the first national tour of “The SpongeBob Musical.”
When she’s not at work, Reid can be found hanging out with her golden retrievers, May May and Rugie Bugie.
1. How did you end up in the lighting game? I started in high school and never stopped.
2. What are the best/worst things about having the job you have? It’s a lot of fun, but it’s a lot of work. It often goes unnoticed until something doesn’t work.
3. When you were a kid, did you dream of growing up one day and becoming a lighting specialist on theater productions? Not really. I had a phase where I wanted to be an astronaut and then a music teacher. But I enjoyed doing lighting for the school shows and just kept doing it.
4. Is theater lighting one of those things that, if done well, goes unrecognized, or is it important that theater patrons notice it? It’s a mixed bag. If I do my job perfectly, no one should notice. It’s about supporting the work onstage and making the experience the best it can be for the audience. I take pride in a job well done.
5. What is the most elaborate, challenging light set-up you’ve ever worked on? Oh boy, I’ve had some crazy projects. The one I’d say was the most elaborate was a projection install project in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, where we had three 50-foot screens with slow-motion dancing that played every night for a month.
6. Some chefs don’t like to cook away from their restaurant, and some writers avoid reading after they complete big projects. How do you break from work? Sit in the dark? If you count sleeping in a dark hotel, that would be it. I take my time off seriously and surprisingly enjoy solo traveling. I went on a backpacking trip this summer for a month across Europe after I got off my last tour and am looking forward to my next trip. I have traveling down to a science at this point.
7. If you cook/bake, what dish do you consider your specialty? I like to think I make a mean pot of chili. Pretty thick and just spicy enough to add flavor. Family recipe.
8. Share some of the most recent innovations in theatrical lighting. The most recent innovation that has changed the lighting industry has been the revolution of LED lighting. In the past decade, it has become a front-runner in the industry that has been led by a local company in Middleton, ETC, which has been on the forefront of entertainment lighting.
9. If assembling a new item, do you follow directions or just work on the fly? On the fly. I have a pretty good sense of how things work, and it’s fun to put it together like a puzzle.
10. Do you have any superstitions? When I was young, a cousin told me to not breathe when driving past cemeteries or else I’d inhale the spirits. It’s a bunch of nonsense, but I still find myself not taking a breath when I see a cemetery.
11. I can buy a 60-watt light bulb at the local hardware store. I’m guessing the lights you use are not that inexpensive or as readily available. What are the costs associated with light repair/replacement with the projects on which you work? It depends on the fixture, but the repair costs of my equipment are pretty steep. The overall lighting and video rig I’m traveling with costs in the ballpark of $500,000 to $750,000 alone, not to mention how expensive the labor is to get it all up and moved all around the country.
12. People would be surprised to find out that I: Am a triplet. Granted, most of the School District of Janesville had all three of us in class, but it’s always interesting to see the type of reactions I get when I say I’m a triplet.
13. What is the one item that, when you’re at the grocery store, goes into your cart whether you need it or not? Seltzer water and a local craft beer. Getting to experience local beers is half the fun of traveling. Seltzer is for when I’m on the clock.
14. Does your company provide all lighting for projects or supplement what a theater already has to work with? My company, NETworks, is the producing company that casts the show and provides the technicians. All of my equipment is rented out of shops in the New York City area. We use house fixtures at every stop, especially the follow spots.
15. What has been your favorite venue in which to work? I really enjoyed working at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. The people are pretty great there. The Saenger Theater in New Orleans was also breathtakingly beautiful, and the city was pretty cool.
16. Share your worst lighting-related pun. All of my jokes are about audio. But that’s an inside joke in and of itself.
17. What is the wallpaper on your cellphone right now? I have a comic book cover from X-Men. I’m a bit of a comic book nerd and really enjoy reading comic books in my spare time.
18. If you could learn to do anything, what would it be? I’d love to learn how to fly a plane. It seems like such a zen thing to me.
19. If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you would do? I’d pay my parents back for my college tuition and then put the rest in my savings and continue doing my job. I enjoy it too much, but there would be a lot less stress about money.
20. Is it safe to say lighting professionals such as yourself always have the coolest homes at Christmastime? Most definitely. Lighting nerds go a bit hog-wild during the holiday season. It’s easy to spot a lighting technician’s house on the block.