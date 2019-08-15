Editor’s Note: Kicks presents 20Q, a feature that introduces readers to people involved in the area’s arts and entertainment community. Compiled by kicks Editor Greg Little, each piece will include a short bio, photo and answers to questions that provide insight into not only that person’s artistic interests but also his or her unique personality.

Janet McLeanJanet McLean has a vested interest in ensuring Janesville seniors have the chance to not only age gracefully but also live fully.

As a supervisor at the Janesville Senior Center, the retired teacher works to expand seniors’ cultural horizons by setting up trips and special events. She also helps organize countless center programs aimed at providing education and socialization opportunities.

After graduating from Janesville Craig High School in 1974, McLean went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree in education from UW-Whitewater in 1978. A certified ceramic instructor, McLean worked as a part-time instructor for the Sheboygan Recreation Department before joining the city of Janesville in 1993. She was promoted to supervisor in 2003.

Away from work, McLean has been married to her husband, Dave, for 26 years. She has two sons from a previous marriage: Ned Storer, an electrical engineer in North Carolina who, along with his wife, Maryann, has two children, Sophia and Eddie; and Adam Storer, a financial analyst in Oshkosh.

The Janesville Senior Center invites residents to tour the facility at 69 S. Water St., Janesville, and to participate three times in any program before being asked to become a member (annual fee is $25 per person). For more information, call 608-755-3040, search for “Janesville Senior Center” on Facebook or visit ci.janesville.wi.us.

1. What considerations do you have to make when deciding which programs to offer at the senior center? We sometimes ask the seniors themselves whether they would be interested. Sometimes they bring us program ideas that they would like to see, and sometimes it’s hit or miss.

2. What aspects of working at the senior center bring you the most joy/frustration? I get the most joy from working with the seniors, and the most frustration comes from all the paperwork.

3. What are some of the common misconceptions people have about the Janesville Senior Center? That our center is strictly an activity center. We are not a nursing home.

4. You have two hours of free time. What do you do? I watch my recorded TV programs because I don’t have time to watch them when they are on.

5. You have a degree in education. How did you end up working at a senior center? With this job, I am able to teach. When I was hired 26 years ago, it was only for a three-month position. I previously had worked at the recreation department in Sheboygan for eight and a half years. This job was a perfect fit.

6. People would be surprised to know that: Back in the summer of 1977, I was the first female to make it the entire summer working as a seasonal employee for the Janesville Parks Department. A Gazette reporter was surprised to see me cutting grass on the large mower and did an article on me. It was not common to see a female in that position. Times have changed.

7. What is currently the wallpaper on your cellphone? My grandkids.

8. Why is having a vibrant senior center critical to a community’s overall quality of life? It is extremely important to have an active senior center that offers a variety of activities, and it is important for the aging community to stay active and to interact with people. Loneliness is so common among this age group.

9. Are you a “city person” or a “country person”? I’m a city person. I like living near to everything.

10. Is there an activity or program at the senior center that you specifically had a hand in creating? Which was it, and why did you feel it was needed? Line dancing and ceramics. I took those over when I started and have continued teaching them. I teach three line dance classes each week, and they are very popular. I received my certification in ceramics which, at the time, no one was certified. We have ceramics twice a week. I also teach a Tuesday night ceramic class that is open to the public—all ages—from September through May, and I do ceramic birthday parties for kids here at the center.

11. If you could learn to do anything, what would it be? Something working more with my hands such as carpentry or plumbing. It helps knowing these things around the house.

12. Are there any particular programs that are being considered for addition to the Janesville Senior Center schedule? There are no new programs being considered at this time, but we are always open to suggestions.

13. It seems the way people socialize, or don’t, is changing radically as the population ages. Do you see a steady number of members at the senior center, or has it increased or decreased? We are holding steady with our members. We had a great turnout at our open house in March, and people were amazed at how many things we offer here.

14. My mom enjoys playing euchre at the senior center, but it seems the game isn’t overly popular with younger people. Are activities such as this destined to disappear as generations change? Euchre is very popular here. Duplicate bridge would be a game that is not being played as much. It depends on the generation. Some like to bring back the things they enjoyed doing in their younger years, but they also like to learn new things.

15. Do you share a birthday with anybody famous? I share a birthday with Harry S. Truman, Enrique Iglesias and Melissa Gilbert (May 8).

16. What are some of the more popular activities available at the senior center? Line dancing, euchre, special events, day trips, ping pong, woodcarving and billiards.

17. Are ghosts real? What makes you say that? Ghosts are real. I have always believed there is another level that we go to when we die.

18. Aside from family gatherings, it doesn’t seem that today’s senior citizens and younger people spend much time together. Are there any programs at the senior center that encourage generational interaction? We don’t have any intergenerational programs at this time. I did a program for 10 years where we had Patty Schneider’s “English for Life” class at Craig High School do a program with us. It was so rewarding to see the senior citizens interact with high school seniors. When Patty retired, so did the program.

19. At the grocery store, what item always goes in your cart whether you need it or not? Candy.

20. As a senior citizen yourself, what would you like younger people to know about seniors? That there is life after retirement. You should find a hobby you are passionate about. I have a lot of hobbies I enjoy, and I am fortunate I’m able to incorporate them into my job. I have a passion to encourage people to stay active through recreation.