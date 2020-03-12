Editor’s Note: Kicks presents 20Q, a feature that introduces readers to people involved in the area’s arts and entertainment community. Compiled by kicks Editor Greg Little, each piece will include a short bio, photo and answers to questions that provide insight into not only that person’s artistic interests but also his or her unique personality.
Party MartyWhen your nickname is “Party Marty,” people tend to have expectations.
Songsmith Marty Morgan has no problem with that, as the party tends to follow him to various stages throughout the area. Armed with his trusty guitar and drum kit, a distinct gravely voice and a cache of original music, Morgan puts in the time to gather new fans every time he steps up to the mic.
Morgan’s roots run through Janesville, where he was a former student at Parker High School. His road eventually took him to California, where he graduated in 2007 from Orange County High School of the Arts with an emphasis on percussion studies. He later attended the Musicians Institute in Hollywood, graduating with a degree in percussion performance.
Along with Janesville, Morgan has lived in both Newport Beach and Hollywood, California. He now calls Waukesha home, sharing his digs with his canine companion, Tempo; his red-eared slider turtle, Chester; and his Russian tortoise, Opie.
To learn more about Morgan and for a schedule of his shows, follow him at Facebook.com/PartyMartyParty and on Instagram @pppartymarty. For a free album download, visit PartyMarty .bandcamp.com. To see him live along with several other local acts, consider attending the Glacier Valley Music Fest this June at Glacier Valley Campground in Cambria.
1. Tell me how your pooch Tempo came into your life. After losing my driver’s license due to an OWI, I knew that I was going to be spending more time at home. I decided in the middle of the night that I was ready for a dog. I went to the humane society the next day, and this beautiful Husky was waiting there for me. My life has never been the same.
2. You played a show at a punk house in Detroit in November. Understanding this is a family newspaper, tell us a little about the experience. This was a house with 13 people living in it. The house was falling apart, but there was this community that welcomed me with open arms, fed me and hosted a show in their living room.
3. When did you first decide music was something you wanted to pursue? I was a very active athlete growing up. During the summer between my freshman and sophomore year, I told (Parker High School football) coach (Joe) Dye that I wasn’t going to play football anymore. His reply was, “That seems to be the path you’re heading in.” That’s when I changed gears and spent the rest of high school doing band, choir and theater.
4. I know you’ve written some original music. Of all the compositions you’ve penned, which one stands out as a personal favorite? “Everybody That I Love” is a song I wrote about how not everyone would like the people that mean the most to me. When I was growing up, my dad would call people who smoked cigarettes “Dirtbags.” I’ve grown to learn that Dirtbags aren’t so bad. So I’ve adopted the term to be endearing, and I call all my best friends (and fans) Dirtbags.
5. Your recent “Wintour” took you to not only a series of local places but also throughout the Midwest and as far east as New York and New Jersey. How do bookings that far away come about? I am very active in the music scene. I book bands for shows, festivals and other events. I have quite a few friends around the country that I will help out when they’re in Wisconsin on tour, and then they do what they can to help me when I’m traveling. The music scene is full of some excellent souls.
6. My favorite ice cream flavor is: Rainbow sherbet. Hands down. But I can share vanilla with my dog, so that’s cool, too.
7. You wrote a song titled “I’m Cheap.” Are you and, if so, give me an example of just how thrifty you really are. I definitely am cheap. I shop at Goodwill and St. Vinny’s quite regularly. I use the back of the receipts at McDonald’s or Burger King to get free food. But the song is about more than that. The song is about tipping your bartenders or buying local rather than putting your money into another CEO’s pocket. Give your money to people who work hard and deserve it.
8. You’re big into disc golf. Make your pitch for why it should be added to the Olympic games. I am a big disc golfer. I often compete in and play music at tournaments around the Midwest. Disc golf is one of the fastest growing sports in the world. It’s cheap, and there are courses everywhere. The elite professionals can really do some amazing things with Frisbees.
9. You can only eat one meal for the rest of your life. What do you choose, and why? Just give me chili. Mmmmm. I have a firm belief that chili is not a seasonal food and should be served year-round. Heck, I’ll have a bowl of chili at the beach in the middle of summer.
10. You are a one-man performance machine. Exactly how many instruments do you play, which one is next on your hit list and why? During some shows (they’re all different), you’ll see me playing guitar, vocals, kick drum, tambourine and some kazoo ... all at the same time. Sometimes, I’ll even have a full set of drums. I also play ukulele, piano and all types of percussion.
11. People would be surprised to find out I: Am mainly a drummer. Here I am, singing and playing guitar every weekend, but I went to college to learn drums. I am actually a very successful private drum instructor with award-winning students.
12. When going to the grocery store, what goes into your cart whether you need it or not? Ketchup. I put ketchup on everything. I buy the 7-pound container.
13. Name some musical acts that you look to for inspiration? I’m part of the genre called “folk-punk” which is basically what happens when punk rock kids started writing songs on acoustic guitars without drummers. I’ve been pulling inspiration from acts such as Davey Dynamite, Matt Pless and Anson Obvious.
14. You teach at rock camps and are a big supporter of kids learning about music. Why is that important to you? I feel like I have an obligation to pass on knowledge. If today’s youth don’t learn how adults do things, how are they ever going to do it better? This world has to grow, and everyone has to share his or her experiences.
15. You hand out free T-shirts to people who see your stickers on just about anything. Where is the farthest away someone had claimed to see one of your stickers? Recently, I walked into a venue in New York City and saw three of my stickers from years ago. I’ve been sent pictures of my stickers on garbage trucks, signs, cars and even on a mini fridge that was returned to a Sam’s Club.
16. What do you do when you’re not playing music? When I’m not performing or teaching, I’m almost always with my dog, Tempo. We go disc golfing, visit state parks or go running. He comes with me everywhere.
17. Have you ever been to a movie so bad you walked out before it was over? I have never walked out on a movie. I will give any work of art a chance. There have been plenty of movies that didn’t impress me, but at the end, they blew my mind. There have been lots of songs I didn’t like the first time through, only to have them become my summer anthem after a few listens.
18. If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you would do? If I suddenly came into a lot of money, I would absolutely travel. There is no better way to spend money or time than to see what this world has to offer.
19. Do you have any useless talents? I am very coordinated, and I can do lots of dumb stuff. I can juggle, solve a Rubik’s cube, unicycle and lots more.
20. Do you collect anything? I am a coin collector. I’ve got a pretty impressive collection, including coins from all over the world.