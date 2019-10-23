Editor’s note: Kicks presents 20Q, a feature that introduces readers to people involved in the area’s arts and entertainment community. Compiled by kicks Editor Greg Little, each piece will include a short bio, photo and answers to questions that provide insight into not only that person’s artistic interests but also his or her unique personality.

David Anderson

To say David Anderson is committed to his role as music director for the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra would be an understatement.

Though residing in Pennsylvania with his wife, Susan Rice, who is director of the Heinz Chapel Choir at the University of Pittsburgh, Anderson makes regular trips to southern Wisconsin for LGSO rehearsals and performances. Even in the face of recurring 500-plus-mile trips, Anderson continues to follow a musical passion that began with piano lessons at age 6.

Anderson’s educational background includes both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music, piano performance, from Baylor University in Waco, Texas, and a master’s in music, orchestral conducting, from the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign. Professionally, he has served as conductor-in-residence at Beloit College, philharmonia conductor and chamber music institute director for the Elgin (Illinois) Youth Symphony, conductor of the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, keyboardist for the Johnstown (Pennsylvania) Symphony Orchestra, faculty member for both Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey, and the University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania, and a freelance pianist in the Pittsburgh area.

He was recently awarded the prestigious 2019-20 American Prize in Conducting Award in the community orchestra division and in 2016 earned the Walworth County Arts Council’s Friend of the Arts Award.

Anderson and LGSO will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E. Geneva St., Elkhorn. General admission is $20 per person or $50 for priority seating. Tickets are available online at LakeGenevaOrchestra.org, by calling 262-359-9072 or via email at lakegeneva symphony@gmail.com.

To learn more about Anderson and LGSO, visit LakeGenevaOrchestra.org. or search for “Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra” on Facebook.

1. When most people think of conductors, they envision older gentleman such as Bernstein, Toscanini, Ormandy or Szell. You started with LGSO when you were 29. What did you do to gain your orchestra’s trust and respect as its leader? You’d have to ask the players to know for sure, but it’s possible work ethic is one of the reasons. The players know I spend a lot of time studying the music and planning every minute of rehearsal. My hope is they are excited to play the music, and I can help by showing my enthusiasm and knowing it extremely well.

2. How did you get into conducting? I did not intend to be a conductor. When I was in graduate school for piano, I took conducting classes and had a teacher (Stephen Heyde from Baylor University) who was extremely encouraging and told me I had the potential for a career as a conductor. The reason I continued to pursue it was because of the music. As a pianist, we have incredible repertoire, but a pianist doesn’t get to play the big symphonic works by Brahms, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, etc. Of course, I never stopped playing piano, so now I have the privilege of being able to play all of this great music.

3. What is the trick to getting a large group of individual musicians to come together to create one cohesive sound? The answer is something musicians spend a lifetime thinking about. Ultimately, this is a paradox because we’re asking one person—the one person who isn’t holding an instrument or making any sound—to influence the sound of 75 musicians. A concise answer that begins to answer the question: be clear in gesture and musical intent.

4. Let’s talk about your ... commute. Can you explain the circumstances of where you live and how you get to work with LGSO? I live in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and commute to Lake Geneva most weeks for rehearsals and performances. A typical Thursday involves flying into O’Hare (in Chicago), being picked up by a host family, studying at their home for the afternoon, leading the rehearsal in the evening and flying back home early Friday morning. For concert weeks, when we have an added Tuesday rehearsal and weekend performance, I make the 9-hour drive.

5. People would be surprised to find out I: Know Byzantine chant. I attend an Orthodox church, and this is the kind of music used in services. As a musician, I’m able to compare the music played in the LGSO with what I get to sing in church services. Byzantine chant is quite different. There are a variety of tones, or scales, and there’s also an element of improvisation where a block of text—without any notes written out—is meant to be sung within a certain tone.

6. You began playing piano at the age of 6. Was that something you wanted to do, or was that a decision your parents helped make for you? My parents tell me I wanted to play before then. However, the teacher they wanted me to take lessons from typically didn’t have students who couldn’t read at least a little. Once he realized I was OK at reading, he agreed to teach me.

7. What type of music did your parents listen to when you were a child? My dad was a high school choir director and my mom was a pianist, but we didn’t really listen to classical music at home. They also worked in the music ministry for a Baptist church, so much of what we listened to was contemporary Christian.

8. I hate to admit it, but I really enjoy: Football. Of course, I do like watching my favorite teams (Steelers, Packers, Baylor), but really anybody. I prefer watching views that show the entire field where you can see the game develop. The complexity of the game fascinates me. Here we have 11 people who each have their jobs, coaches who are trying to call the right schemes, and all contribute to the outcome of every play. I guess there’s a direct connection between this and how an orchestra works.

9. Musicians can practice their instruments alone in their spare time, but I have to guess it’s hard to practice conducting without an orchestra. Is there anything you do to help prepare you for big shows aside from the occasional rehearsal? It is extremely important to make the most of every rehearsal. What I do between 9:30 p.m. on a Thursday and 7 p.m. the following week has a huge impact on how successful the next rehearsal is. One thing I like to do while I’m at the gate waiting to board the plane on Friday is take notes from what I remember of the previous rehearsal. This way, it’s fresh in my mind, and I know what the next steps will be for the orchestra.

10. You recently won the 2019-20 American Prize in Conducting Award in the community orchestra division. Explain the prestige that goes with that. I believe it recognizes the team of people in the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra. This is a remarkable group of musicians, many of whom have careers outside of music. They are extremely talented and have a tireless work ethic. What this award does is raise the profile of the orchestra.

11. Since coming to LGSO 10 years ago, you have expanded the group’s educational offerings in the area. What steps have you taken? When I became music director, the orchestra already offered a great deal in terms of music education. In the past 10 years, we have tried to add organic initiatives that have support from area music teachers as well as things that can be regularly sustained by volunteers. Along with the school-day concerts for elementary schools, a young artist competition and free concert tickets for students that were already in place, we have worked to bring master classes and performances by guest artists, a Fellows program that allows undergraduate students to play in the symphony, a private lesson scholarship program, and occasional family concerts. Student musicians often perform in the lobby of the venue before LGSO performances, and I will visit middle schools and high schools to work with ensembles throughout the year.

12. If you weren’t a conductor and a musician, what career path do you think you might have followed? I’ve always been fascinated by geography, maps and the weather. It would have been interesting to be a meteorologist.

13. At the grocery store, what item always goes in your cart whether you need it or not? Xochitl Chips

14. Which of the five senses would you say is your strongest? Hearing. I have spent a lifetime developing this sense. I have a career focused almost exclusively on it.

15. What was your first car? 1996 Pontiac Sunbird. Black, with a spoiler on the back.

16. Do you have any useless talents? I am really good at sleeping on an airplane. Also, after watching “Hamilton” with my wife for the first time this summer, we became superfans. I have a lot of travel time in the car and listen to the cast album more than I care to admit. Because of this, I am very close to having “My Shot” memorized.

17. In recent years, some orchestras have begun trying to attract nontraditional fans by incorporating visual aspects into performances or by playing works from other musical genres in an orchestral format. What do you like about these ideas, or do you feel the music should simply be appreciated on its own merits? I don’t actually think this must be an either/or. It’s possible for a symphony orchestra to play the standard orchestral repertoire while incorporating visual elements. This past summer, we were the first volunteer orchestra to perform Disney’s “Fantasia” with the live animations, which is the perfect example of incorporating the visual element into the concert experience. Since this work premiered in the 1940s, quite a few children (and adults) had their first classical music experience through “Fantasia,” and we were thrilled to be able to give this gift to many in the audience who had never seen and heard an orchestra before.

18. I truly enjoy classical music, but when I attend concerts I have a hard time following what the conductor is doing. Can you offer some advice to help me better follow along and understand the movements you’re making from the podium? My conducting teacher tells a story of seeing Leonard Bernstein in performance. There were two women in the audience immediately next to him and after the first piece, one excitedly looked at the other and said, “It’s like you can tell what the sound will be before they play because of the way he moves!” My teacher realized this was the perfect definition of what a conductor should do.

19. Aside from music, name one hobby or interest you truly enjoy. I enjoy running. I used to run marathons (11 total) and might do it again in the future. My current schedule has prevented having long stretches of time needed to complete the long runs necessary in that kind of training. I currently run about 20-25 miles per week.

20. People unfamiliar with orchestral music might not give it a chance due to its long-standing stereotype of being pompous or stuffy. Here is your chance to dispel those arguments. First, I would guess those who have those views haven’t actually been to a concert in the recent past. In an orchestra concert today, the wall between players and audience has been torn down. Conductors frequently speak to the audience, and in our concerts, we assume those in attendance want to learn about the music. For those skeptical of orchestra, I would also point out when Hollywood wants to provide soundtracks to blockbuster movies, their ensemble of choice is the symphony orchestra. “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter,” “Lord of the Rings,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Frozen”—all use the orchestra to depict the wide range of emotions seen on screen. Whatever your current view, I would say to give us a try.