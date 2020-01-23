By Greg Little
Editor’s note: Kicks presents 20Q, a feature that introduces readers to people involved in the area’s arts and entertainment community. Compiled by kicks Editor Greg Little, each piece will include a short bio, photo and answers to questions that provide insight into not only that person’s artistic interests but also his or her unique personality.
Derek SchyvinckWhat is life without music? Milton’s Derek Schyvinck has no idea.
As owner of Gemini Music Studios in Janesville and president of WADR (103.5 FM) radio, the needle never rises from the soundtrack of his life.
Schyvinck’s indoctrination into music began as a child while following a touring band that featured his parents and two sets of aunts and uncles. At 7, he was introduced to the rock band KISS, and after graduating from Milton High School in 1993, he attended UW-Whitewater at Rock County to study music composition, performance and history under professors Jeff Suarez and Christopher Kramer.
But the most important music lessons Schyvinck has learned have come onstage. As a member of the band 2211, he has opened for such recognized rock acts as Bret Michaels, Saliva, Drowning Pool, Jackyl, Quiet Riot, Taproot, Ace Frehley of KISS, Korn and Shinedown. The band also was once was signed to Hardknocks Records, which also represented Puddle of Mudd.
Away from the studio, Schyvinck is father to four children: Aaron, Allie, Ashlyn and Anna.
To learn more about Schyvinck and Gemini Music Studios, visit the studios at suite 150, 4701 Milton Ave., Janesville, search “Gemini Music Studios” on Facebook or follow “@GeminiMusic11” on Twitter. For more about WADR, visit JanesvilleRadio.org.
1. You have a radio show, “In the Stratosphere,” on WADR radio. What was the impetus behind the show, and what sort of music do you feature? “In The Stratosphere” airs on WADR (103.5 FM) from 9 to 10 p.m. Thursday nights. The show primarily features bands that hail from the Rock County area or music that was recorded in this area. There are a few exceptions to this, and on occasion we will branch out a bit farther than Rock County. For example, every February we pay tribute to an important piece of Wisconsin music history with our annual tribute to the Winter Dance Party tour of 1959 that took place largely in Wisconsin and resulted in the deaths of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper and was instrumental in shaping the landscape of popular music for many years. This annual tribute airs on or around the anniversary of the last performance of the three aforementioned performers (February 2, 1959), and features local artists performing renditions of their hits.
2. You own Gemini Music Studios. Explain the services you offer at Gemini. We offer audio recording, mixing and mastering services. We also offer services from session musicians, so if you are a singer/songwriter that is in need of a bassist and drummer for your new album, for example, we can provide that. We also offer music lessons. I understand when there is a student, an artist or a band in our studio, we become an important part of their creative journey. Everything we do with that student, artist or band receives my complete attention.
3. You are a musician in your own right. Name some of the bands you’ve been a part of and what type of music you prefer performing. I’m currently the bassist for a band called “The Mercynaries.” We are a cover band that performs a variety of music—everything from “25 or 6 to 4” by Chicago to “Sway” by Micheal Buble. I am the only member of the band that doesn’t work for the Mercy Health Care System (hence the name MERCYnaries), although I am a patient of theirs from time to time. I am also the bassist/vocalist for the band 2211. We pride ourselves on being an original band, although we also perform covers. 2211 is older than dirt. We’ve been around so long that our first CD is now officially categorized as “Classic rock.” I’ve also performed in the past as part of SHABANG!, killroom, The Rock Prairie Orchestra and the UW-Whitewater at Rock County Jazz Band.
4. Hands down, the best snack food ever is: Nacho Cheese Doritos. You can eat them all by themselves and they are GREAT, they work as a side for lunchtime, and when you use them as the base to make nachos, forget about it. Taco Bell agrees; they even made taco shells out of them. You can’t argue with Taco Bell as a collective entity, you would be made a fool of.
5. Is there a lot of demand for rehearsal and recording studio space in Janesville? Do you work mostly with local bands, or do you also work with bands outside the area? There is a great demand for recording services in Janesville, although the artists that record here come from all around. For example, I’m currently working on the new album by Candace Griffen, who is a great singer/songwriter from Janesville. Jacob Greene traveled here from Vermont to record, as have The Whiskey Rags from Indiana. I’ve written and recorded music for the New York-based company, Sonic Highway, and I’ve also provided recording services on location for the Beloit-Janesville Symphony Orchestra and for concerts at UW-Whitewater at Rock County.
6. When did you first realize you wanted to pursue a career in music? Was it as a child, or did it come later on? As a child, without a doubt. I grew up in a family where my parents, two of my aunts and two of my uncles had a touring band, and when there wasn’t a gig, there was band practice in the basement. I looked up to them very much. Growing up in that environment, it really never occurred to me NOT to pursue music.
7. I understand you are a fan of the band KISS. How many times have you seen them, and how did you become so enamored? I’ve loved KISS since I was a kid. My first KISS memory is being given the album “KISS ALIVE” by a friend of the family (Larry Roberts) when I was 7 years old. I think I’ve seen them live 14 times. I love the musical environment they create—the guitar solo on “Detroit Rock City” is my favorite solo, and “Deuce” is just the best. Onstage, they rock live and breathe fire and spit blood with a background of fireworks and pyrotechnics, and THEN they catapult through the air to the ceiling or across the arena. It’s amazing.
8. Without getting too technical, can you explain the process of recording a song from start to finish? Step 1: Set up—Choose the right instruments, amplifiers and microphones, and position them properly. Step 2: Level check—Check each instrument, ensure the sound you’re producing is the sound you want as well as the sound the artist wants. Step 3: Performance—This means something different for each project, but the most common formula is to first get a click track (a metronome keeping a uniform tempo for each musician to record to), a scratch track (a bare-bones performance of the song meant to serve as a guide during the recording process), then record the drums, the bass, the guitars, the keys, the brass and the vocals. Step 4: Mixdown—It’s just what it sounds like—mixing the various instruments and vocals into one piece of music. Mixdown involves (among other things) getting each instrument into the song at the proper volume, with the proper sonic qualities and at the proper position in the stereo field. Mixdown is typically the most time consuming part of the process. Step 5: Mastering—Mastering is somewhat of a mystery to many recording artists, but it is a fairly straightforward process, given that the mixdown was properly executed. Badda bing, badda boom, you’ve got a song.
9. What was your first job? Worst job? My first job was as roadie for my dad’s cocktail lounge duo with Steve Pease, and also as a dishwasher at Liberty Station in Milton. As for my worst job, sorry to disappoint, but I actually love to work, and every job I’ve ever had provided me with experiences and friends I wouldn’t trade. They were all good jobs. Except being a janitor at Roadmaster ...
10. Do you play video games? I’m not a big gamer, but I’ve always loved the “Mortal Kombat” games. I occasionally play “Call of Duty,” and we also busted out the Atari to play “Asteroids” the other night. And “Star Wars Battlefront 2” is like being in the movie.
11. When I think about it, the single coolest thing that has ever happened to me is: Standing alone in the big, empty place that is now Gemini Music Studios after just having paid my first month’s rent and being given the keys, realizing I had finally earned my opportunity.
12. Say I wanted to record an album at your studio. Can you give me an idea of what the costs would be? The cost to record at Gemini is $50 per hour. You could have a one-man band or a 21-piece orchestra—the price is still $50 per hour. This price also extends to mixing and mastering. I once had a guy come in with a guitar and record seven tunes. He asked me just to burn them as they were to a disc, and he walked out after one hour with a seven-song demo for $50. The price varies greatly depending on the demands of each project.
13. You’re around sound and music all day at work. When you have time off, do you prefer to do things in silence, such as read, or do you find you need constant noise to keep you from going crazy? I’m in need of constant sound and activity. The TV is on when I sleep. I’m a freak.
14. Describe your background in recording. Did you attend school to learn your trade, or how did you gain that knowledge? I learned to record mainly through opportunities I took at studios my bands were recording in. It was mostly on-the-job training, private lessons and lots of trial and error.
15. If you could work with any act on a project, who would it be and why? I would really like to work with Jimmy Newquist and Caroline’s Spine (an alt-rock band from Arizona). I’ve had the opportunity to open for them live on a few occasions, and they are the real deal.
16. What is the one thing about your craft that you think is most confusing for people not in the industry to understand? The erratic hours. The music business functions through the night much of the time, and that’s unusual for a lot of people.
17. How do you know that a sound engineer has done his or her job well? When I can FEEL the bass, but it’s not overpowering. When each instrument is audible, and the vocalist and/or soloist is right out front where they belong. When the guitar solo comes in and completely takes the place of the vocalist. Most important, when I can close my eyes, listen to the tune and forget about everything else for around 3 minutes.
18. If you could get the absolute and total truth to one question, what would it be? Absolute and total truth? Who killed JFK and why.
19. If you could learn to do anything, what would it be? To learn to play piano proficiently.
20. You wrestled in high school and are a big fan of professional wrestling. Which pro move do you wish you could have used in high school, and which wrestler would you want as a tag team partner? The DDT. No question about it. Tag team partner? Jake “The Snake” Roberts.