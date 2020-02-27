Editor’s Note: Kicks presents 20Q, a feature that introduces readers to people involved in the area’s arts and entertainment community. Compiled by kicks Editor Greg Little, each piece will include a short bio, photo and answers to questions that provide insight into not only that person’s artistic interests but also his or her unique personality.
Kristin Peterson Kaszubowski
At first blush, the term “crossdisciplinary” might lead your mind in a different direction.
When it comes to the work of Janesville native Kristin Peterson Kaszubowski, however, the word is a self-concocted description of the many creative avenues the 2008 Craig High graduate has taken throughout her artistic career. Having taken steps in music, poetry, writing and filmmaking, Kaszubowski is a whirling dervish of imagination and innovation.
Kaszubowski’s ever-growing list of accolades grew in 2019 to include two music video awards (the Milwaukee Film Best Music Video Award and the 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s Best Music Video Award) and the release of a poetry tome, “somnieeee.” A film project she produced, “My First and Last Film,” was recently featured at the 2020 Beloit International Film Festival and continues to tour the film festival circuit, and her first feature film, “Ringolevio,” soon will be ready for release. In addition, she is developing a feature script, writing a full-length play and preparing to open a Midwestern artist representation agency in spring.
A 2012 graduate of UW-Milwaukee, Kaszubowski holds degrees in journalism, advertising and media studies. She is married to a fellow filmmaker, Martin Kaszubowski, with whom she shares a “super-mutt” named Otto. Her parents, David and Cheryl Peterson, live in Janesville.
To learn more, visit kpkaszu.com.
1. According to your LinkedIn page, you refer to yourself as a “crossdisciplinary producer.” What does that mean? Frankly, I was tired of using the five-plus titles of writer, poet, playwright, filmmaker, event producer, etc. ... so, I found the best term that encompassed all that I do. To me, these roles are all the same, but to others, it makes me seem like an insufferable multi-hyphenate. “Crossdisciplinary producer” just means I like to make or produce things and I don’t stick to one medium. I definitely do not touch every medium, though. I was banned from using glue in elementary school, so 3D art is in the “no zone” for me.
2. How did you initially get into filmmaking? It felt like an accident. I transferred to UW-Milwaukee from UW-Rock County with the intention of graduating with a psychology degree. I started meeting dedicated filmmakers and writers and felt at home lending a hand on set. I haven’t stopped making films since. Filmmaking is an activity where I feel all my skills are keyed in. I am asked to be the best of myself in all areas, and it satisfies my core desire: to be a part of something.
3. Your resume includes a lot of work with the Beloit International Film Festival. As a filmmaker, how has that experience helped in your subsequent career? There’s so much to say about this experience. After graduating college, I felt I lacked some essential education when it came to watching, consuming and analyzing films. At the Beloit International Film Festival, I watched hundreds and maybe even thousands of films. I saw what worked, what didn’t, what surprised me, and what made me want more. After this experience, I could make a more firm decision on what type of films I wanted to make. And I’ve made a film every year since then.
4. When people think of artists, they tend to think New York City or Los Angeles. You advocate for artists in the Midwest. Is the Midwest a hotbed for artists? I think it is important for artists to have time and space to create, to develop their style and their craft. I think the Midwest has two things going for it that are attractive for me as an artist: It’s cheap to live here (giving me more time and space to be able to commit to developing my work) and we have an incredible work ethic where we are applauded for putting in the hours. It may be the same out on the coasts, but I have not heard as such. I am so happy to be able to work with bright, humble and hardworking collaborators who aren’t as concerned about the fame as much as they are the ideas they want to explore.
5. Your Vimeo channel includes several previous film projects (I particularly enjoyed “On Wisconsin” and “DogWalk”). Where do you get your inspiration? I don’t know. Sometimes I make things because something pissed me off. Sometimes I make things because I think it would be cute. Sometimes I make things because I can’t get over a moment in my past and I want to show people how I felt at the time. Sometimes I make things because I just want to help out and be a part of something.
6. Your feature film directorial debut, “Ringolevio,” is set to premiere in 2020. Can you tell us about it? “Ringolevio” is a feature film dramedy that was shot in Janesville, Dane and Milwaukee. It features actors from Chicago, Milwaukee and Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and it is about a woman named Ada who goes up north to meet her girlfriend’s three older brothers. While trying to get along with them, Ada just doesn’t fit in. She realizes she doesn’t fit in with her girlfriend, either. And it’s funny, sometimes. But what I hope the audience will feel is how lonesome it can feel to be the odd person out. We are currently wrapping up the edit and hope to premiere it in early 2020 (fingers crossed!).
7. If you weren’t in the line of work you are in, what do you think you would be doing with your life? Sometimes I imagine myself living on a boat. Other times, I am certain I would be a teacher or a behavioral psychologist. Or I would be a pastor. I am deeply concerned with mental wellness as well as encouraging young people to seek what makes them truly happy or at peace.
8. Share something people would be surprised to find out about you. There’s not much surprising about me. But I think I tend to blurt surprising phrases.
9. If you came with a warning label, what would yours say? I am not ashamed to cry in public. I cry in public like it is my profession.
10. What is your astrological sign? Do you believe in astrology? I am a Libra Sun, Capricorn Rising, Cancer Moon. I think that sentence points to my believing in astrology. I am interested in how astrology acts as a framework for self reflection and interpersonal relationships. I revel in deepening my understanding of my friends and loved ones and learning how best to relate to each other.
11. If you could produce a film on any subject or idea, what would it be and why? If I could make just one more movie, I want it to be about climate change and energy scarcity. I am working on a script that is about what Milwaukee is going to look like when we have a massive energy crisis. I want to show how the future energy scarcities will look now so that maybe we can help prevent it.
12. You once worked as a play therapist, conducting one-on-one therapy sessions with young children diagnosed with autism. What did you learn from that experience? I learned so much patience. I learned to look out for the small details and to make sure I consider other people’s comfort levels. So much of the job was helping children advocate for themselves and their own emotions. We taught them that everything they thought and felt was valid and that they should learn a healthy way of expressing them. I think, in many ways, that job was teaching me how to advocate for myself.
13. I am interested in making my own films. What do I need to know to get started? Filmmaking is for everyone now. Start making movies with your phone. Get your friends together and do something short and small. Get feedback, and take it graciously. Study the films and television shows that make you excited and really examine why you like them. Just make, and each time you make something, you’ll have learned more.
14. If you could have any feature from any animal, what would it be? I want to hibernate like a bear. I have a difficult time taking time for myself to rest and restore. I’d like to find a cave somewhere and sleep for a while.
15. If you could learn to do anything, what would it be? I wish I could act. I wish I could learn how to convey what actors convey and do it well. Unfortunately, I am an extremely self-conscious person. But maybe I’ll change and pursue acting in my next decade.
16. Share something people don’t understand about the filmmaking process and why it is so important. I sincerely believe a solid, well-crafted score and sound design makes or breaks a film. You can have stunning visuals and excellent performances, but if the sound is subpar, the entire experience is ruined. Or it feels cheapened or lacks heart. Sound design is incredibly important to building the entire feel of a story.
17. If you could get the absolute and total truth to one question, what would it be? How is it that I adopted the best dog in the entire world? What are the chances that we would find the absolute best dog?
18. Who were some of your main influences when you first got involved in film? In college, I saw “L’enfer” by Henri-Georges Clouzot at the UW-Milwaukee Union Cinema, and I can’t shake that movie from my memory. That and seeing a print of “Mean Streets” by Martin Scorsese. Both of these films stood out to me as master examples of “mood pieces” while also having iconic imagery and colors.
19. When creating a film, what is your primary goal? I really don’t know. Maybe my primary goal is to thoroughly torture myself, the cast and the crew?
20. When I think about it, the single coolest thing that has ever happened to me is: I saw a bird grab a sandwich from a man on a cafe patio, and the man swatted the bird away with his book. But the bird still flew away with the sandwich.