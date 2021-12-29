Candace Griffin
If you’re wondering whether the woman you recently saw on stage as Annelle for Janesville Little Theatre’s production of “Steel Magnolias” is the same one you saw playing guitar the week before on some local soundstage ... yes. Yes it is.
For Candace Griffin, the stage is a place of familiarity and comfort. A venue where she can let her extensive creativity flow without worry of judgement or harsh criticism.
And that’s key for the Alabama native and 2008 Clinton High School graduate. After a year at UW-Rock County (“college was definitely not for me”) and a stint with her band, Pancake Riot (voted “Outstanding Live Band” at the 2015 Janesville Area Creativity Awards), Griffin is truly hitting her groove as both a musician and actress.
And being back in Wisconsin after previously relocating to Tennessee, she is finding a community of artists to help her realize her dreams.
“People are surprised, despite living near Nashville, that I actually moved back to Janesville to pursue music,” she said. “There is a community here and in Madison that is unlike any other I’ve seen. People support each other here. It’s not cutthroat, and it’s where I’ve learned to be my best self.”
A self-described “lone wolf,” Griffin is currently gearing up for the release of her new album, “Don’t Need You To Love Me,” in the near future. To learn more about Griffin, visit her website, candacegriffin.bandcamp.com; Facebook page, ”Candace Griffin Music,” or her Twitter and Instagram feeds, @candacegmusic.
1. You are both an actress and a musician. How did you first discover you enjoyed performing?
Even as a kid, I enjoyed using my imagination and telling stories. In middle school, I realized I was kind of OK at doing it. Once I got over my shyness and fear of being bullied over it, I did any school play, choir solo or talent show I could.
2. You write your own music. From where do you find your inspiration?
As far as inspiration for content, I draw from my own life or from people closest to me. I write a lot about nostalgia, and I write love songs about my friends. Stylistically, I guess my biggest inspirations are Sheryl Crow, Melissa Etheridge, Michelle Branch ... your Lilith Fair lineup-type artists.
3. Who is the most famous person you have ever met, and what was that person like?
That’s a tie between Paula Cole and Lisa Loeb. Both are huge inspirations for me, and I definitely cried meeting both. Paula was so sweet and listened to me thank her for her music and how it helped me. Lisa was fiesty and so tiny and adorable and had great banter.
4. Aside from guitar, are there any other instruments you play? Are there any you don’t play that you’re trying to learn?
I have a six-string banjo (a guitanjo?) that I bust out occasionally. Although it’s like playing guitar, so I guess that doesn’t count. I play ukulele too, but I’ve always struggled writing songs with it, so I typically only bring that out for cover songs. I would have loved to learn piano, but I feel that’s something I should have started when I was very young and kept up with to be at all proficient. Oh well.
5. Are you more of a night owl or an early bird?
I think I’m more of a permanently exhausted pigeon.
6. Do you come from a theatrical/musical family, or are you an outlier?
I come from a karaoke family. Lots of nice voices but more interested in the fun of it all. My mom has a nice voice, and I learned about harmonizing from listening to her sing. But my paternal grandma is definitely where I get “it” from. I’m really shy about performing around my family, though. I don’t know why. I make myself feel like an outlier, I suppose.
7. As an actress, is there a particular role in a particular play that you would really like to perform?
If you had asked me this in high school, I would have told you Elphaba in “Wicked,” Eponine in “Les Miserables” and Mrs. Lovett in “Sweeney Todd.” Those sorts of things. But over the past several years, I’ve been very fortunate to originate some roles in Jim Lyke’s plays at JPAC. How many people can claim that? I’m so lucky. I’d do that again any day.
8. What is your astrological sign? Do you believe in astrology?
I’m a Sagittarius sun, Aries moon, Gemini rising and have a lot of Capricorn placements. I love talking about astrology with my friends ... love the psychology of it, I guess. But it doesn’t unequivocally define you. If you’re a jerk, it’s not because of the stars. That’s on you.
9. Is it more stressful to be on stage in a play or on stage performing music?
Definitely being in a play. You’re there for a reason, and so is the audience (ideally). Playing music, you can totally be yourself, and you’re mostly just background noise, so it’s a lot more loose. Although for the play “When I Go,” I was the only person playing guitar and singing, so that was pretty stressful.
10. While you’ve written many, which of your songs would you say is most reflective of who you are as a person?
That’s a toughie, because 99% are so personal and specific. But I have a newer song called “It’s Gonna Happen Again,” in which I’m poking fun at my younger self who was romantic and dramatic and “too much,” but definitely did nothing to remedy all that. I continue to be as such. I am too much, and I will continue to be too much.
11. Name the one item you own that you could not live without?
My Dean guitar. It was a present from my grandma on my 18th birthday, and I cherish it so so much.
12. Would you say you are more of an introvert or extrovert?
It really depends on the group I’m with. If I’m with my more energetic friends, I am definitely the introvert. If I’m with my introvert friends, then I become the supportive mom friend.
13. People would be surprised to know that I:
Did in fact audition for one of those talent TV shows. I tried out for “American Idol” in 2009, and it did not go well. So please stop telling me I should go be on “The Voice” or whatever.
14. Who is your favorite musician?
That is not even a fair question because I enjoy and have been inspired by so many. But the musician that has definitely impacted my life the most is my best friend, Kat Farnsworth of the band Kat and the Hurricane. She has helped me so much, backed me up and let me be along for the ride for so many amazing moments. And their songwriting is just so relatable and catchy and perfect.
15. Who is your favorite Muppet?
Miss Piggy has been an idol since I was a toddler. She’s glamorous and confident and not afraid to karate chop somebody if they cross her.
16. You’re trapped on a deserted island. Which five albums would you wish you had with you?
1. “Melon Collie and the Infinite Sadness” by Smashing Pumpkins; 2. “Hotel Paper” by Michelle Branch; 3. “Rumours” by Fleetwood Mac; 4. “HIStory” by Michael Jackson; and 5. “Rattle and Hum” by U2.
17. At the grocery store, what item always goes in your cart whether you need it or not?
Recently, it’s been veggie straws and cookie dough.
18. You write music, but have you tried writing any plays? Have any ideas for one in the future?
That’s something I’ve definitely joked about, and I have penned some parody one-acts for school. But I would absolutely love to write a full-length musical about performers who don’t fit a certain mold they’ve been told they need to in order to be successful.
19. Do you believe in karma?
I definitely believe in leaving goodness and humility in your wake, no matter what. It’s a test sometimes, though.
20. If you could learn to do anything, what would it be?
Be absolutely, 100% confident no matter what in any situation. Is there a “For Dummies” book for that?
20Q, a feature of Kicks, introduces readers to people involved in the area’s arts and entertainment community. Compiled by former Kicks Editor Greg Little, each piece includes a short bio, photo and answers to questions that provide insight into not only that person’s artistic interests but also his or her unique personality.