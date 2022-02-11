Editor’s note: Kicks presents 20Q, a feature that introduces readers to people involved in the area’s arts and entertainment community. Compiled by kicks Editor Greg Little, each piece will include a short bio, photo and answers to questions that provide insight into not only that person’s artistic interests but also his or her unique personality.
Dianne Moller
For nearly 25 years, Dianne Moller's chosen mission as a wildlife rehabilitator educator has continued to soar to new heights.
A Beloit native and Beloit Memorial High School graduate, the self-taught savior is executive director of Hoo's Woods, a nonprofit focused on raptors and other birds of prey near Milton. In 2023, the organization will celebrate its 25-year anniversary.
In addition to Hoo's Woods being named a "Give Back Nonprofit" by the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce in 2020, Moller's individual accolades include being named Wildlife Conservationist of the Year (2015) by the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation and a Conservation Science Award winner by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
In addition to her work with Hoo's Woods, Moller currently serves as president of the Wisconsin Falconers Association, is a former Great Lakes Chapter director for the North American Falconers Association and is a founding chairperson for the Women's Working Group for the International Association of Falconry.
Aside from her menagerie of winged wonders, Moller's family includes a daughter, Amanda; son David and grandchildren Edison and Hayden. Her expanded flock also consists of two Australian shepherds, Merle and Ringo; two cats, Maxine and Simon, and miniature donkeys Ruby and Lilly.
To learn more about Moller and her mission, visit hooswoods.org to sign up for the organization's newsletter or check out its page on Facebook.
1. From where does your love for wildlife originate? My mother taught me to appreciate nature and to respect wildlife. She would take me for walks in parks, nearby creeks and on Sunday afternoon drives looking for raptors. I was mesmerized when we would spot the occasional hawk soaring in the sky.
2. What is it about birds of prey that specifically drew your interest? Their majestic regal presence and the magic of flight. Their eyes, feet and powerful wings.
3. Your center is called Hoo's Woods. Where did the name come from? When my children were young, one evening we were sitting around a campfire, talking. Suddenly, we could hear a pair of wild barred owls calling off in the distance. My kids asked, “Whose woods are they mom?” I responded, “It’s their woods, and we get to share their space.”
4. Which is more central to the mission at Hoo's Woods: education or rehabilitation? They are equal. I am continually educating on a daily basis through our rescues and what we share with our audiences and on social media as well as through our education presentations.
5. Have you ever been injured while interacting with a raptor? What were the circumstances? In my 23-year career, not really. I wear protective gloves and have had a few grab or bite the glove, but nothing where I was injured. I always take great care when handling any raptor--wild or captive. I continually remind myself they are a wild animal and to never become complacent.
6. Night owl or early bird? Early bird. It’s a time to be by myself with no interruptions. My day is often busy by 9 a.m. I like to enjoy the sunrise, discover wildlife and see things others don’t typically see during that time.
7. Are you more of an introvert or extrovert? I’m an extrovert blessed with the social gene, but I also like my solitude.
8. What is the strangest thing currently in your work space? Frozen mice in Blue Bunny ice cream containers in the clinic freezer. Several years ago, a friend's daughter opened the freezer and thought it was actually ice cream in the container. Needless to say, we heard a loud scream when she found out what was inside.
9. Name a skill you wish you had. I love music but can’t carry a tune. I wish I could sing.
10. What is the greatest challenge faced by Hoo's Woods and other wildlife rehabilitators? It’s a toss-up between the continual need for funding, as we rely on public donations, and getting folks to understand that wildlife should be kept “wild” and illegal to keep as pets. We do not receive any funding from state or federal agencies.
11. Share something people would be surprised to find out about you. My career has taken me many places around the world. I’ve been to the Middle East three times and Europe 13 times, as well as most U.S. states. I was a representative for U.S. falconry at the International Falconry Festival in Abu Dhabi, where I flew a falcon on Arab TV for the royal family of the United Arab Emirates.
12. People tend to have good intentions when it comes to helping animals, but what should they do/not do when they encounter an injured animal? They should not assume it’s friendly or wants to be held and cuddled. Often, they are injured and scared. It’s best to simply keep the animal in a dark box in a quiet area away from pets and people. Reducing stress gives the animal the best chance for recovery.
13. If you could have any feature from any animal, what would it be? Wings to fly and a raptor's brain--they have the ability to be awake and asleep at the same time.
14. At the grocery store, what item always goes in your cart whether you need it or not? Skinny Cow ice cream sandwiches. They are delicious.
15. Is it more rewarding or painful to release a raptor back into the wild? Without a doubt, it’s most rewarding to release a bird back into the wild. The transformation is magical, and it's rewarding to go from an injured or sick bird to a majestic flying creature again.
16. Who has been the longest-tenured resident at Hoo's Woods in rehab and in education? We once had a red-tailed hawk that was burned at a landfill after landing on a methane gas burner. Every feather on her body was burned. It took 2 years to molt in new feathers before she could be released. Modifications were made to the burners with no further issues. Our longest bird in education would be my 24-year-old golden eagle. He’s a beautiful eagle and has been with me for 16 years.
17. What is your favorite food, and where is your favorite place to get it? Fish straight from the lake. I love to fish.
18. Share a common misconception about birds of prey, where it stems from and why it is incorrect. They will attack anything and everything, carrying off small children or something 10 times their size. Raptors only hunt when hungry and generally eat once a day or every other day. They consume roughly 15% of their body weight. A bald eagle only weighs 8-14 pounds, and a great horned owl only weighs 2-3 pounds. They appear much larger, but they are mostly feathers. Often it comes from old myths, misinformation by the media and social media.
19. If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would it be and why? I’ve had the good fortune to travel to many places in the world. The one place I haven’t been and is on my bucket list is Alaska. I’d love to see the wildlife and landscape.
20. What advice do you have for people who might like to get involved in this line of work? Be ready for challenges, celebrations and disappointments. And have a second job that pays well.