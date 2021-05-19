Evan Pingel
It’s gonna be a big week for Evan Pingel.
Despite being a relative newcomer to the stage, the Janesville singer will open for Chris Kroeze at 7 p.m. this Saturday when the Season 15 runner-up from NBC’s “The Voice” headlines SpringFest in Chippewa Falls.
Pingel, a 2004 graduate of Parker High School, admits he couldn’t have imagined such a gig when he first started picking strings a few years back. Self-taught and armed with only some middle school band experience, his fledgling career has begun to take off through a smattering of local shows and some Facebook concerts posted during the pandemic.
“I have always loved music,” he said. “Once I turned 21, after a few drinks, I got the courage to sing karaoke when I was out with friends and got more comfortable singing in public. It was a hidden talent before then, and I finally started playing guitar at 28.”
Pingel’s support network includes his wife, Samantha; the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Sloane; and occasionally howls of encouragement from Bella, a Labrador-mix dog the family recently adopted.
To learn more about Pingel and his upcoming show in Chippewa Falls, search for ”Evan Pingel Acoustic” on Facebook. For tickets to SpringFest, visit SpringFestChippewaFalls.com.
1. Do you come from a musical family, or are you the only one? In my immediate family, I am the only one. But I have an uncle who loves to sing and another who would play in bands.
2. I’m sort of embarrassed to admit it, but I really like the music of: I’m not embarrassed by any of my musical interests, but one that might surprise people is Bruno Mars. He’s such an entertainer, and every song is different from the last.
3. At the grocery store, what item always goes in your cart whether you need it or not? Definitely sweets. Whether it’s cookies, cheesecake, brownies ... you name it. I should really lay off a little bit.
4. Do you understand music theory or do you perform by ear? Write any songs? I have no idea how to read sheet music. I played saxophone in band when I was younger but I don’t remember anything. I learn songs and write my own by just writing what chords to play and changing it up by ear.
5. You perform in front of people. Do you tend to be an extrovert or an introvert? I’m very much an introvert around new people. I can be quite shy until I get to know them. Around my friends, I’m very much an extrovert, though. It can take me a while to come out of my shell.
6. Are you more of a night owl or an early bird? Definitely an early bird. Since I was young, I’ve always woken up early. I feel like if I sleep past 8 a.m. I’ve wasted so much of the day.
7. Name one movie that, if it comes on, even in the middle, you will stop everything to watch? There’s plenty to list, but the one that comes to mind is “Major League.” I’m a huge Bob Uecker fan, and I went out as Rick Vaughn for Halloween one year. I even shaved the zig-zags into the back of my hairline.
8. Favorite ice cream flavor. Vanilla. Plain and simple just like me. But I do love caramel with it, too.
9. Share something people would be surprised to find out about you. I’ve lived in Wisconsin my whole life, and I’ve never been on a snowmobile. I don’t hunt or fish. Sometimes I wonder what I’m doing in this state.
10. When you were a small boy, what did you want to be when you grew up and why? Being a famous country singer was always right at the top. Veterinarian was another one. I’ve always had a love of animals, I just didn’t want to do any of the dirty work that goes along with it.
11. Away from the stage, you like playing golf. Are you good, or do you find release in the frustration of the game? It depends on what you mean by good. I would say I could be good, but I’m very inconsistent. I can shoot 79 one day and 92 the next. Even if I’m playing bad, a day on the course is very relaxing—although I’m cursing through each hole.
12. Can you name a popular television show you either have never seen an episode of or that you don’t understand why it is popular? “Game of Thrones.” I’ve tried to watch it twice, but I can’t get through the first episode.
13. If you could perform with any artist or band, who would you choose and why? Hands down, Garth Brooks. He is the reason for my love of country music. The first album I ever owned was “The Hits.”
14. What is your worst habit? Overthinking. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve turned around to make sure my garage is closed when I leave home. I know I shut it, but I question myself the more I think about it (it’s shut every time).
15. This weekend, you’re opening for Chris Kroeze at SpringFest in Chippewa Falls. How did you land that gig, and are you nervous? I will probably be nervous until I finish the first song, but after that, I’ll never want the show to end. It’s a huge opportunity and the biggest show I’ve ever played. My cousin is on the board for SpringFest and showed the rest of the board members my Facebook videos, which apparently went well enough for them to want me to open for Chris.
16. You’re a new father. Has the change to your at-home dynamic made it more difficult to practice playing? Absolutely, but not that’s a bad thing. I don’t get nearly as much practice time in these days, but chasing my daughter around is such a great trade-off.
17. Do you play video games? I do. I stick to sports games. Football, baseball and golf are my go-to’s depending on what is in season.
18. Do you have any interest in learning more instruments, or are you still just trying to master guitar? I would love to learn mandolin and piano at some point. I’ve heard that if you can play piano, you can play any instrument if you have the desire to do so.
19. Who is your favorite Muppet? Animal! I was called Animal as a small child because I was always going 100 miles an hour.
20. What song are you working on right now, and how is it coming along? I’m in the middle of writing about five songs right now. One in particular is a break-up song I think will be really good, but since I’ve been happily with my wife for 6 years altogether, it’s hard remembering what those break-up feelings are like. You’ll never hear a cookie cutter song from me. I want people to really feel the meaning in my songs, so I’m very critical of my writing.