Editor’s Note: Kicks presents 20Q, a feature that introduces readers to people involved in the area’s arts and entertainment community. Compiled by kicks Editor Greg Little, each piece will include a short bio, photo and answers to questions that provide insight into not only that person’s artistic interests but also his or her unique personality.
Andy WilsonFor singer Andy Wilson, music is truly Sublime.
As lead voice for reggae/rock/ska band Lou Dog, Wilson and his cohorts celebrate the entire catalog of the 1980s-90s California group. Other members of Lou Dog include Zane Bawazir (guitar), Zach March (bass), Jamie Shere (drums) and Adam Tollefson (turntables).
Wilson, a Janesville native, is a 2005 graduate from Craig High School. When he’s not on stage—or on his motorcycle, Wilson is spending time with his wife, Desiree Robinson, and the couple’s sons Carter Robinson, 13, and Sawyer Wilson, 5. The family also includes a rather jealous Australian cattle dog-shepherd Nova Jean and a “giant furry snob” in tomcat Jarvis Wumbo.
To learn more about Wilson and Lou Dog, search for the band on Facebook or seek out “LouDogBand” at Soundcloud .com to stream the group’s album.
1. Where does the name “Lou Dog” comes from? “Lou Dog” was the name of (Sublime guitarist/vocalist) Bradley Nowell’s dalmatian. The iconic dog was kinda the mascot for the band.
2. Lou Dog is defined as a Sublime tribute band. Why cover Sublime? When I was in high school, I really wanted to do a Sublime cover band. It wasn’t until after graduating that I found the right people to do this with me. Sublime appeals to a wide variety of audiences, and nobody was really performing that kind of music around here.
3. When did you first discover your interest in performing music? In 2001, I was living in Sioux City, Iowa. A friend of mine asked me if I would do a guest spot and perform “Sober” by TOOL for his band at a small club show. It was that performance for me that took me to the edge of the cliff, I knew after that I wanted to jump.
4. You’re a motorcycle guy. How did you get into bikes, and what do you ride? Do you have a dream ride? I ride a 2014 Harley-Davidson Limited and a 2005 H-D Dyna LowRider. I don’t have a dream ride, I just like making motorcycles rad. My brother from another mother Jerad (RIP) would say, “It ain’t custom til ya cut it,” and that’ll hold true with any bike I get my hands on.
5. The greatest snack food of all time is …? Defend your answer. I’m not a snack time kind of dude—but I never turn down a piece of jerky. I just don’t buy it very often. I’d rather make it in my smoker. $10 for a little bag of beef jerky is robbery!
6. Along with music and motorcycles, you’ve also spent some time bartending in Janesville. What is your favorite drink to make, and why? My favorite drink to make is when someone comes up to the bar and takes 15 minutes to basically tell me they don’t know what they want. “Something fruity!” Then I pour five different juices and vodka in a glass with a neon straw. (Insert eyeroll here).
7. At the grocery store, name the one item that goes into your cart whether you need it or not? Dill pickles. Specifically the deli kind—Claussen ... giant plastic jar. If you’re a dill pickle fan, you will not be disappointed.
8. When it comes to music, what bands or artists do you like aside from Sublime? I’m fairly eclectic when it comes to music, and I like a lot of different styles/genres. Deftones, Highly Suspect, Outkast, IDLES, Nothing But Thieves, Excision, Joyner Lucas, Tyler Childers, Led Zepplin, Black Flag, Bad Brains, Wu-Tang, Zomboy, Dirty Heads ... I can keep going but I think you get the idea. I’m everywhere.
9. In your opinion, is Lou Dog simply a fun endeavor, or are you guys hoping to someday take the band to the next level? When we recorded our self-titled album, there were times where we thought we might want to swing for the fences and really try to put Lou Dog on the map. It’s a difficult thing when your foundation has been that you’re a tribute to an established band. We ended up going through some member changes and taking extended breaks between playing/practicing. I think it’s really just a fun thing for us now. The more stress we place on ourselves, the less fun it becomes. We’re just trying to have a good time.
10. The best thing about performing live is: Watching people dance, sing along and enjoy themselves. The free beer part doesn’t hurt either.
11. People would be surprised to find out that I: I am fluent in American Sign Language. My mother is deaf, so ASL was my first language.
12. You provide the vocals for Lou Dog. Have you ever taken any sort of vocal lessons, and how do you warm up before a show? Never taken a vocal lesson outside of choir classes. Singing has always just been kind of a natural thing for me (shout out to Bob Schrank at Craig High School). I use Schrank’s vocal exercises before each performance—especially the breath control exercises.
13. Do you think you have a good voice, or was it a tough sell getting you to sing in public? I’m a modest dude. I don’t think my voice is all that great, but it can’t be that bad I guess since people still come to our shows. I used to have to do solos at choir concerts and stuff, so I didn’t always get a choice if I was going to be in the spotlight or not.
14. When it comes to music or life, what is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received? “Life is 10% what happens and 90% how you react to it.” Shout out to Mr. Newy at Craig High for that life lesson. I live by it still today and make sure my kids understand it, as well. Best advice I’ve ever gotten.
15. Do you have any useless talents? My feet are so flat they suction to the kitchen floor when I walk around barefoot. I tell my kids I can walk up skyscrapers like a lizard.
16. Have you done any songwriting? Is that something you’re interested in doing? Songwriting has always been a collective thing with band members. I write all the lyrics and vocal melodies/harmonies and give my input with some instrumental things, but I’d say everybody kind of writes their own parts. I’ve attempted songwriting on my own but have never accomplished anything I’m truly proud of on my own.
17. When you’re not singing in Lou Dog, what do you do for a living? If you could be doing anything for a career, what would it be? I work for Harley-Davidson of Madison currently as a service advisor. I was former service manager for Boardtracker Harley-Davidson (sore subject). If I could be anything, I’d be a chef or a food critic. I always wanted Anthony Bourdain’s job, honestly.
18. Did you grow up in a musical household? Did your parents’ tastes influence your own in any way? My brother and I were heavily influenced by music growing up. Our parents are deaf, so it wasn’t something that was an influence from them but more of an escape or solace for us. Mom’s family is so musically talented it’s unbelievable. My aunts and grandfather play music like nobody’s business.
19. Are you a video game guy? If so, what sort of games do you play? Not really. When I do play, I get on my son’s PS4 and fire up some “Grand Theft Auto.” Otherwise, I like to play some of the classics such as “Super Mario Bros,” “Street Fighter” and “Goldeneye.” Video games don’t hold my attention for too long.
20. When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up? I always wanted to be a zookeeper. I had “Ranger Rick” magazines memorized, and I still watch “Animal Planet” documentaries on the regular before bed. As I got older, I realized zookeepers have to clean up after animals, and yo, they stink. I can’t even handle a litter box.