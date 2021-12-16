Steve Shaw
Steve Shaw isn’t acting when he talks about his love for theater.
Under the tutelage of local stage icons Chuck Niles Sr. and Elsie Van Tassell, the Janesville native and 1972 Craig High School graduate has amassed a storied performance career as both an actor and director. His most recent directorial work, “Steel Magnolias” for Janesville Little Theatre, will be followed up by “Same Time Next Year” in February 2022 and “Run For Your Wife” in May 2022.
A retired GM worker, Shaw and his wife, Mary, have a son, Joshua, while Shaw has a daughter, Jennifer, from a previous marriage. The Shaws also have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and are pet parents to their sixth pug, Buddy.
To learn more about Shaw or to inquire about performance opportunities with JLT, email Shaw at pugshaw@att.net and put “JLT Theatre” in the subject line.
1. When did you first discover you were interested in theater?
My first interest in theater was as a junior at Craig High School when I auditioned for the Dylan Thomas play “Under Milkwood.” I also met Elsie Van Tassell, a director for Janesville Little Theatre and my dialect coach for the play. After high school, I got married and started a family and went to work for GM, retiring in 2007.
In 2009, an actor friend was rehearsing the play “Noises Off” for JLT and asked if I would be interested in being the stage manager. He said all I would need to do was follow the script and prompt the actors, so I said “OK.” After about two weeks, an actor dropped out of the play and the director asked me to take the role of Freddy Fellows. After 40 years, I was back on stage.
That was my start at JLT, and from there I acted in a number of plays and began working regularly as a stage manager for both Elsie and Chuck Niles Sr., learning everything I could about directing. I can’t thank them enough for being my friends and mentors. They are the reason I am a director today.
2. You are associated with Janesville Little Theatre, which is the oldest community theater company in Wisconsin. What does it say about Janesville’s cultural history that this company holds such a distinction?
Janesville Little Theatre is very proud to be the third oldest community theater in the U.S. and the oldest in Wisconsin. I think we hold that distinction because community leaders in the past wanted to bring more entertainment and culture to Janesville and felt the best way to promote that creativity was with a community theater. They wanted to be one of the first cities to join the “Little Theatre Movement” of the late ‘20s, and that’s how we came to be JLT.
Today, there is a new artistic renaissance taking place in Janesville with murals, outdoor music, a renaissance fair and outdoor performances and artwork everywhere. We have so many talented people here. It’s amazing.
3. Is there a play you have not yet directed but would like to?
There are a number of plays I would like to direct, such as “A Few Good Men,” which I think would be a great play to perform but hard to cast. And there is “Who’s Life Is It Anyway?” which some find depressing, but the play challenges your ideas of freedom and personal choice.
4. Do you enjoy acting or do you prefer to stay out of the spotlight?
I have acted in a number of plays over several years, and I always enjoyed performing. But once I started stage managing, I knew I wanted to move on to directing, and that became my focus. You must stage manage before you can direct just to learn everything a director does.
5. What are the ethnicities in your family bloodline?
Both my parents were farm kids that grew up less than an hour from Janesville. My mother was from a family of German descent, and my father’s family was German and French Canadian.
6. What makes you smile when you get up in the morning?
My pug, Buddy. He makes me laugh every day. I am a lifelong animal lover, and pugs are special. Buddy is our sixth pug.
7. What is your favorite/least favorite movie adaptation of a classic work?
I love the version of “Scrooge” with Alastair Sim as Scrooge. His waking from a nightmare is just a wonderful piece of acting that projects pure joy.
8. If you could meet anyone living or dead, who would it be?
I would love to meet Robert De Niro. He is just so talented. And I wish I could have met (Green Bay Packers Hall-of-Famer) Ray Nitschke. He is still my all-time favorite Packers player.
9. Share something people would be surprised to find out about you.
I am not a fan of musicals. That will be surprising to many in the theater community, but I just don’t care for them.
10. Name a popular actor/singer/artist that doesn’t appeal to you.
I am not a Meryl Streep fan. To me, she is herself in everything she does.
11. Do you have any superstitions?
I have no superstitions, so I claim my lucky number is 13. I prefer facts and science to a belief in luck.
12. What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received about theater, and whom did it come from?
The best piece of advice for an actor was from my high school drama coach, H. Russell Carter: “Project and enunciate.” That is still good advice for all actors.
13. Were you ever involved with a youth group such as Boy Scouts or 4H?
I had a sister with Down syndrome and was involved in the ARC (Antenatal Results and Choices) youth group in the ’60s and ’70s.
14. Bound books or e-reader?
Bound books. I read a lot of plays and I prefer a book to a tablet or computer. I like science fiction, and I think everyone should read the “Dune” series of books by Frank Herbert, or anything by Arthur C. Clarke.
15. If you could learn to do anything, what would it be?
I would like to learn how to blow glass. I find just watching it be turned into something beautiful feels industrial and very artistic at the same time.
16. Share a food you enjoy that other people simply don’t understand.
I like hot Spam, Velveeta cheese and onion sandwiches, which Mom made when I was a kid. My wife makes them now.
17. Have you ever tried your hand at writing an original screenplay, or have you had any ideas for one?
I get creative ideas all the time, but writing is not something I am drawn to, nor do I feel I have the skill level necessary for such an endeavor.
18. Are you more of an introvert or extrovert?
I am not too much of an introvert, though I do enjoy my quiet time. I also enjoy working with creative people, and to be a good director you must be an extrovert. To achieve your vision, you must tell people what you need them to do, how to move, when to speak up and when to whisper. As a director, you are the leader and an extrovert by necessity.
19. At the grocery store, what item always goes in your cart whether you need it or not?
Eight O’Clock Italian dark roast whole-bean coffee.
20. What is your favorite food, and where is your favorite place to get it?
A king cut ribeye cooked rare at any nice supper club where they serve good drinks and have a nice atmosphere. Luckily, Wisconsin has a few left.
Editor’s note: Kicks presents 20Q, a feature introducing readers to people involved in the area’s arts and entertainment community. Compiled by former Kicks editor Greg Little, each piece includes a short bio and a Q&A that provides insight into not only each person’s artistic interests, but also his or her unique personality.