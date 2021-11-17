Editor’s note: Kicks presents 20Q, a feature that introduces readers to people involved in the area’s arts and entertainment community. Compiled by kicks Editor Greg Little, each piece will include a short bio, photo and answers to questions that provide insight into not only that person’s artistic interests but also his or her unique personality.
Tristan Crist
There’s no trick to the fact that, for the past six years, Tristan Crist’s Magic Theatre has remained the top attraction on TripAdvisor.com’s list of “Things To Do” in Lake Geneva.
And it’s certainly no illusion that audiences keep materializing for shows since the master magician built his 5,000-square-foot theater at 11 N. Edwards Blvd. in 2018.
The Milwaukee native’s success isn’t simply sleight-of-hand. Through hard work, finely-tuned routines and some well-timed trickery, Crist continues to come up with bigger, better, Vegas-scale illusions designed to set him apart from the pack.
It appears those efforts have paid off. Earlier this year, the International Magicians Society named Crist its Master Illusionist of the Year.
Having developing a love for magic as a child, Crist pursued a career in the arts by obtaining a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in theater technology and design from UW-Stevens Point. From there, he latched on as a magician at Circus World Museum in Baraboo, where he stayed for a 10-year span.
In search of a home in a Midwest tourist town, Crist’s travels led him to a 1,600-square-foot storefront in Lake Geneva, where he stayed until expanding four years ago. Now, in addition to his own shows, Crist hosts a variety of guest performers on a regular basis.
Currently, the theater is hosting shows featuring Crist and master magician Brett Daniels, who both are performing through December. Daniels, a two-time “Entertainer of the Year,” has toured the world and appeared on multiple network TV specials.
To learn more about Crist or for more information about upcoming shows at the theater, call the box office at 262-248-0505 or check out the website at LakeGenevaMagic.com. Crist can also be found on social media @LakeGenevaMagic on Facebook and Instagram.
1. How did you gain your initial interest in magic? My grandfather showed me a card trick. From there, I received a magic kit as a present and was inspired by a magic show in my hometown of Milwaukee. The rest is history.
2. If you weren’t a professional magician, what would you likely be doing as a career? I have a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in theater technology and design, so I would most likely still be involved in the performing arts in a behind-the-scenes capacity.
3. You have assistants for your shows. How do you keep your performance secrets when they are so close to the action? They actually only know their specific roles in each trick, so they oftentimes don’t know how everything works. Plus, the 500-page non-disclosure agreement! (Wink wink).
4. You were recently named “Illusionist of the Year” by the International Magicians Society. Is there a difference between being a magician and an illusionist? Traditionally, an illusionist performs larger magic with big objects, people and large theatrical props. A magician uses smaller objects and sleight-of-hand—i.e., sawing a lady in halves in a box versus cutting and restoring a rope with scissors. We do a little of everything in our show, but the focus is definitely on the big stuff—like when we make a helicopter appear on stage.
5. How long does it tend to take before a new trick is added to your performance arsenal? It depends on what it is, but anywhere from a few days to more than a year. The process usually involves designing the prop, getting it built, picking out music and costumes, rehearsals, designing the lights and any video components, more rehearsals and finally performing it for a live audience.
6. What is the first name that comes to mind when you hear the word “magic”? Houdini. He is arguably the most famous magician and escape artist to ever live. Many books and movies have been made about him, and his name continues to mean something even today.
7. You have a background in theater and dance. How does having those skills factor into a successful magic act? A magic show needs to combine a bunch of different theatrical elements to create a successful illusion. From the lighting to the music and choreography, it all helps create the perfect theatrical environment to draw the audience in.
8. When I think about it, the single coolest thing that has ever happened to me is: Having the opportunity to build a theater from the ground up. When I was a little kid, I would build theaters in my parent’s basement with bed sheets for curtains and a table lamp for the spotlight. Now, I have had the opportunity to do it in real life.
9. What was the first magic trick you performed successfully? Where did you do it, and when? My first paid show was for a group of Girl Scouts. I made a silver ball float and vividly remember the reaction I received. At that moment, I knew what I would do for the rest of my life.
10. You spent 10 years working for Circus World Museum in Baraboo after graduating from college. Aside from performing magic, what other duties did you have there? I was brought in to perform an illusion show during the 2006 summer season. That three-month contract turned into 10 years of performing. Every year, we would bring in a new show with new magic and illusions. I also had a hand in the graphic design and marketing for the attraction, as well.
11. I read that David Copperfield once used sleight-of-hand to convince a potential mugger his pockets were empty. Have you ever used your magic skills off stage? I try not to perform magic outside of the theater and am a pretty private person. Off the stage, I am a normal guy to be around. It’s my way of creating a balance between work life and home life.
12. Is there anyone in your past or another professional magician you consider an inspiration or mentor? I grew up in Milwaukee and watched a famous magician, David Seebach, perform large illusion shows with colorful backdrops, theatrical lighting and showgirls all drawing the audience into his world of magic and make-believe. David inspired an entire generation of magicians, and I am honored to have had the opportunity to witness his brilliance.
13. Have you ever been heckled or had someone shout out a description of how you did a trick during a show? How did you handle that? We periodically have overzealous audience members. It actually makes for a fun show, and I can’t say I’ve ever had a problem.
14. Have you ever completely botched a trick in front of an audience? All the time, but the audience would never know it. Any live performer runs into the unexpected during a performance whether it’s a technical glitch, a wardrobe malfunction or something else completely out of your control. We always have back-ups to cover when something happens, and usually the audience doesn’t know anything was wrong.
15. Do you like to watch other magicians perform, or is the magic lost when you know how most of the act comes together? I enjoy watching other magicians perform to see different techniques or ideas. To me, the entire presentation is enjoyable to watch. I’m not necessarily focused on the specifics of how a trick is done.
16. What is the best piece of advice you have ever received, about magic or life, and whom did it come from? KISS—Keep It Simple, Stupid. As a magician, it can be tempting to over-complicate a routine, when in reality, I have found the best answers are usually the simplest.
17. Your theater is intimate, which means audience members are close to the stage. Does the idea of your secrets being uncovered play on your mind during shows, or do you appreciate the challenge? When we opened the theater, the goal was to create an intimate, up-close environment for large-scale illusions. That, of course, comes with several challenges, but I think the end result is a very unique setting for an illusion show that you won’t find anywhere else in the world.
18. At the grocery store, what item always goes in your cart whether you need it or not? Lemons. I do a trick where a borrowed $100 bill ends up inside a lemon.
19. How do you come up with ideas to keep your shows fresh after having done so many for so long? I work with several different illusion designers and builders to continuously create new material for the show. There are only several basic concepts in magic: appearance, disappearance, levitation, penetration, transformation, etc. The challenge is to come up with variations on these to keep things fresh.
20. With the advent of the internet, how hard is it to keep your show’s secrets? Most of what is online is a guess or a completely wrong explanation. Magicians spend a ton of time and money working on their tricks, so it is very rare they let the real secrets get out. People also realize after seeing a show that the beauty of magic is witnessing a miracle and enjoying that moment and feeling. Once you find out how it works, the literal magic is gone, and you lose that childlike sense of wonder.