Kicks presents 20Q, a feature that introduces readers to people involved in the area's arts and entertainment community.
Connie FarrellWho doesn’t love a tasty pie or delicious doughnut?
Kind of a silly question considering there are not too many folks out there who would turn down a tender, flaky crust covered in savory, sugary sweetness, or a moist, dense mini-cake with all manner of flavorful toppings.
Nowhere are your options more varied than at Clinton Kitchen, 239 Allen St., Clinton, where Connie Farrell—the mind behind the restaurant’s popular pies and “Doughnut of the Day”—continues to crank out tasty desserts that draw in customers from throughout the region.
A Clinton native and a self-described student from the “School of Hard Knocks,” Farrell graduated from Clinton High School in 1974. She learned how to cook and bake while working at the restaurant.
Though Farrell is considering retirement in the coming years, the third-generation cook hopes to continue working part time at the restaurant, just as her mother and grandmother did.
“Our daughter Julia moved to Madison three months after graduating high school because she didn’t want to end up with the restaurant,” Farrell joked.
Farrell and her husband, Jim, run the restaurant together. “After owning the restaurant for six months, he figured out he owns the part that breaks down and I own the part that makes money,” Farrell said.
Along with inclusion in “Café Wisconsin,” author Joanne Raetz Stuttgen’s book about the state’s best small-town, home-cooking cafes, Farrell and Clinton Kitchen also have been featured in several newspaper articles and in “Our Wisconsin” magazine.
To learn more about Farrell and Clinton Kitchen, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.
1. How did you learn to cook? I learned to cook working with my mom and Grandma Hanna—first at home and then in the kitchen at the restaurant. I think the first thing my mom taught me to bake was a cake. I remember her being very specific about measuring and how to use the mixer. My favorite thing I learned at the restaurant was grill cooking, and I still enjoy that when I get a chance.
2. What is your favorite/ least favorite meal to make? My favorite meal is turkey and dressing. I love all the foods that go with it and the family time, too. My least favorite meal is lasagna (or most pasta dishes). I’m just not a fan of pasta.
3. On its Facebook page, Clinton Kitchen gives details about its “Doughnut of the Day.” Do you have a particular favorite when it comes to doughnuts? My personal favorite doughnut is cinnamon-pecan. It is delicious, and it was my idea. All of the other flavors came from staff and customers. I just had to come up with the recipe and make them.
4. If you could learn to do anything, what would it be? I would like to learn to speak another language fluently. Maybe someday, when I retire.
5. When you go to the grocery store, what goes into your cart whether you need it or not? I always end up with something salty and crunchy, such as nuts and crackers and some really good cheese.
6. What is the single item/tool in your kitchen that you would be most lost without? I would be lost without my Kitchen-Aid mixer. We wear one out every couple of years.
7. Can you share a single piece of advice for cooks that might help them have better results in the kitchen? My best advice is read the entire recipe through at least the first time you make something. Sometimes there are instructions that are crucial to the end result. Then go ahead and tweak it to suit yourself. And I can show you how to choose a really good watermelon.
8. Do you read cookbooks or watch cooking shows? If yes, whose work do you tend to gravitate toward? I like to watch Alton Brown, especially now with the “Reloaded” episodes. No need to read cookbooks these days with a million recipes on the internet. Put in your ingredient and up pops a lot of recipe ideas.
9. Are there any ingredients that you simply won’t use, or would prefer not to use? Not really. I like to try new things. Sometimes it’s a keeper; sometimes not. I don’t like working with yeast. I think I am too impatient, and that’s why I have trouble with yeast.
10. Name something that is easier to prepare than people think it is, and something that is harder to prepare than people think it is. For me, chocolate sheet cake is easier to make than people think. Meringue and layered desserts are harder to make than some people think.
11. Share something people would be surprised to find out about you. People would probably be surprised to know that I always told my four sisters I would NEVER own the restaurant. My husband and I have owned it now for more than 31 years so far, and I worked for my mom since 1968—literally all my life. So my advice is never say never!
12. Would you say you are you more of an introvert or extrovert? Depends on the situation. I’m definitely an introvert in unfamiliar surroundings.
13. Who is your favorite Muppet? I’m not really into the Muppets, but if I had to choose one, I guess it would be Elmo. I like his giggle.
14. What is your favorite ingredient with which to cook? Butter and sugar, because I like to bake and make desserts. Pies are my specialty. We are well-known for our delicious homemade pies, and we usually have orders for about 100 to go on the day before Thanksgiving. I am currently working with my 17-year-old great-niece to pass on the tradition. Of course, the homemade doughnuts have really taken off this year. It has been fun coming up with recipes for new flavors.
15. If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you would do? I would help someone in need anonymously.
16. Can you name a popular television show you either have never seen an episode of or that you don’t understand why it is popular? Any reality show. Just the commercials turn me off.
17. I’ve heard great things about Clinton Kitchen’s baked goods. Do you bake with original recipes, or do you use standard recipes and you’re just that good? Some recipes are original, and some are standard. But ask any of my staff and they will tell you I always have to tweak a recipe. Just gotta add “the love.”
18. What are the best and worst things about owning a local restaurant in a small town? The best is our customers, knowing what they want and preparing food to suit their special requests or needs. The worst is even though we have a great staff, we’ve sometimes had trouble hiring quality employees.
19. What is your astrological sign? Do you believe in astrology? I don’t believe in astrology, I do know I’m a Scorpio. That’s about all I know about astrology.
20. What fruit or vegetable do you absolutely hate? I don’t really like spaghetti squash. I think it’s a texture thing because I love most other squash. New flavors!