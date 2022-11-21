Some communities are consolidating operations as they navigate financial and staffing challenges.
Pease also sees more regionalization of local emergency services as the path forward. “I am pushing that in Rock County,” the Beloit fire chief said. “Regionalization is the way to go.”
Last month, the city of Beloit and town of Beloit announced they would share Pease as fire chief. They are also sharing fire investigation services, according to an Oct. 19 announcement after approval by the two localities’ elected boards.
The city and town of Milton, and towns of Harmony, Lima and Johnstown, also voted to join the Edgerton Fire Protection District.
The fire district relies on paid and volunteer on-call and on-premise staffing.
It already provides fire and EMS services for the city of Edgerton as well as surrounding areas of Albion, Futon, Porter and Sumner townships.
Randy Pickering, fire chief for the Edgerton district, said last month's approvals forged a larger, consolidated fire district now covers 220 square miles across three counties (Rock, Dane and Jefferson).
Pickering said smaller communities throughout the state have been relying on the volunteer EMS and fire department models for years. The groups receive funding from municipal governments in-lieu of those localities operating their own departments.
But, Pickering said local governments are hamstrung by spending limits. “In the state of Wisconsin, our local municipalities are hamstrung literally beyond belief with ACT 10 and levy limits,” said Pickering. The former is an 11-year-old state law that impacts public employee unions as well as state revenue sharing with local governments.
Pickering said the constraints on municipalities hinder efforts to financially address the challenges faced by smaller and volunteer EMS and fire agencies by helping those groups raise compensation.“There’s little to nothing they can do to fix the problem,” Pickering said.
He said call volumes have increased while the labor pool for EMS jobs has dwindled. “That has just dried up,” Pickering said.
He worries a state solution will focus on changes in revenue sharing to localities that will “rob Peter to pay Paul.”
“I’m not a big one saying that the state needs to come up with $1 billion,” he said. He prefers the state lift some revenue and fiscal restrictions at the local level. “They just need to get the roadblocks out of the way.”