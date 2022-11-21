 Skip to main content
Emergency situation: Wisconsin's EMS problems could soon be a crisis (Part 1)

Emergency situation: Wisconsin's EMS problems could soon be a crisis (Part 1)

Wisconsin, we have a problem.

Across the state, emergency management services (EMS) agencies and fire departments, especially those who rely on volunteer paramedics and firefighters, are struggling — with some facing extinction.

Head-on crash

A number of agencies, including the Edgerton Fire Prevention District, are consolidating to pool resources, staffing and finances in the face of labor shortages and fiscal shortfalls.
Lake Mills EMS
Lake Mills EMS is among the Wisconsin nonprofits agencies that provides ambulance and emergency medical services to local communities. The nonprofit relies on volunteers and faces staffing challenges as well as inflation and supply chain snafus.
Box Board Fire - Source Mark P.jpg
Labor shortages hitting EMS agencies and fire departments, especially volunteer departments where paramedics and fire fighters sometimes get paid only stipend, are approaching crisis proportions in Wisconsin.
An error occurred