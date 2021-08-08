WATKINS GLEN, N.Y.
Kyle Larson took another step toward a regular-season NASCAR Cup title. Chase Elliott lamented a race that he let get away.
Larson gained the lead from Martin Truex Jr. during green flag pit stops in the final stage Sunday, built a big lead and kept his hard-charging Hendrick Motorsports teammate at bay over the final laps to win at Watkins Glen International.
“I knew my car was good and the strategy worked out,” said Larson, who was constantly reminded by his crew that his lead was quickly shrinking over Elliott in the No. 9 Chevrolet.
Elliott was relegated to the back of the field before the race when his No. 9 Chevrolet failed inspection twice and crew chief Alan Gustafson was ejected. But just as he did at Road America a month earlier when he won from 34th on the starting grid, Elliott made a gallant charge but couldn’t overcome Larson’s big lead and crossed the finish line 2.45 seconds behind.
Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.
Larson also held off Elliott in overtime to win on the road course at Sonoma in June and leaves Watkins Glen tied with Denny Hamlin with 917 points for the series lead.
“It’s fun racing him,” Larson said after his series-leading fifth victory of the season.
“I look forward to the next few weeks and even into the playoffs;. There’s still a lot of racing left. It’s going to be fun. I’m glad there’s a fun little points battle. I feel like in years past it’s kind of been a blowout.”
It was the first Cup race after a two-week break for the Tokyo Olympics and there was no practice or qualifying.
Larson and Truex were together at the front of the field with 20 laps to go in the 90-lap race around seven-turn, the 2.45-mile layout.
yle Busch in third was nearly 10 seconds behind and just ahead of Elliott.
Teenager Gibbs takes Xfinity eventTy Gibbs is only 18 and drives like a seasoned veteran — and it doesn’t get much better than this.
Beaten by road race ace AJ Allmendinger on a restart with four laps to go, Gibbs regrouped and passed him back to win the Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International on Saturday.
It was the third win in 10 Xfinity races this season for the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, and he prevailed over the top two drivers in the standings.
“It builds a fire in me and burns week after week when I don’t win,” Gibbs said.
“But that’s what keeps me working hard during the week. Trying to compose yourself in front of the whole world at 17, 18, it’s hard for other kids my age to do it.”