ELKHORN
Elkhorn coach Todd Ghilani sees plenty of potential in his team heading into the 2022 season.
Will his team’s potential be realized?
It's one of the key questions surrounding the Elks after losing 22 seniors and 14 starters from last year’s team that finished 3-7.
“We’re young but very talented,” Ghalani said. “We don’t have a lot of experience and don’t have a lot of guys, so we’ll need to stay healthy. The main thing is our guys are committed to what we are doing.”
Some of the new faces include a pair of sophomore quarterbacks Brett Kitzmiller and Wyatt Texidor. The duo, who are competing for the starting quarterback job in Ghalani’s Wing-T offense, are replacing last year’s starter Ethan Esch, who is moving to wide receiver.
“Brett and Wyatt are very competitive with each other on the field and our best friends off the field,” Ghilani said. “They have similar skill sets, but Brett is a bit taller between 6’1 and 6’2 and has a bigger arm. Wyatt handles the ball well and has good footwork. Both are very good leaders.”
A decision on a permanent starter may not happen until the season progresses, with both quarterbacks possibly getting snaps in the opener at Delavan-Darien on Friday.
The quarterbacks will be supported by a strong running game bolstered by juniors Cayden Burns, Jusiah Nelson, and Myles Gunderson.
The offensive line will be anchored by junior right tackle Aiden Olson (6’3 290), who is starting to receive attention from Division 1 colleges.
“I ran into a similar situation at my last job at Richmond-Burton where I have a Division I offensive line prospect, but we run a high school offense that doesn’t translate to the next level,” Ghalani said. “I spend the offseason with kids like Aidan teaching him the proper way to do things at the next level because I know what it takes having played at Northern Illinois.”
Sophomore Nathaniel Langdon will start at left tackle, while junior Ethan Nerge will be the left guard.
Vinny Simek will also be a factor on the offensive line, while Landon Rehberg will lead the way at tight end.
The wide receiver group will be led by Esch and senior Jordan Hall.
Hall may see more time as a defensive back in Ghalani’s 3x3 defense. Texidor will lineup at corner.
Brett LeBlanc, who will be a preferred walk-on at Missouri, will anchor the defensive line. Jacob Kleist is coming off an injury while playing for Elkhorn’s state champion rugby club, should also be a factor at linebacker. Luehne will also see action at linebacker.
A highly-touted junior class will be expected to play a large factor as well.
The inexperienced Elks will be challenged to be ready for their opener against rival and now nonconference foe Delavan-Darien, which is moving to the Rock Valley Conference this season.
“The rivalry with Delavan is still important to both teams,” Ghalani said. “When the decision was made, former Delavan coach Hank Johnson made sure we kept the rivalry going. It’s a trophy game for us.”
Ghalani’s squad will also battle Beloit Memorial, who is a newcomer to the Southern Lakes this fall.
“You don’t know what you are getting into with a new conference team until you play them that first time,” Ghalani said. “Beloit will be a mystery for us.”
The rest of the Lakes, however, is still intact and will remain formidable competition.
Union Grove could once again be a favorite to win conference, with Badger, Burlington, and Waterford in contention.
“There will be a lot of parity in the Lakes this fall, so it's hard to handicap the conference,” Ghalani said. “What we do is every conference game will be a dogfight.”
Ghalani and the Elks will be challenged to overcome inexperience to compete this fall. If enough players develop quickly, Elkhorn could surprise a few teams in conference play.
2022 ELKHORN SCHEDULE
Aug. 19—At Delavan-Darien
Aug. 26—Jefferson
Sept. 2—Burlington
Sept. 9—At Beloit Memorial
Sept. 16—Lake Geneva Badger
Sept. 23—Wilmot
Sept. 30—At Waterford
Oct. 7—Westosha Central
Oct. 14—At Union Grove