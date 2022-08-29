ELKHORN
Jusiah Nelson ran for 145 yards and three touchdowns as Elkhorn pulled away in the second half to defeat the visiting Jefferson football team 34-12 in a nonconference game on Friday.
“We came out and played a lot better than in week one, which we knew we would do,” Jefferson football coach Scott Slotten said. “The big thing is we are not dominating up front on either side of the ball right now. We’re seeing teams that want to run it on us and we’re not making the plays up front.
“I don’t want to put it all on the big boys up front either. Defensively as a whole and offensively as a whole, we have to get better. That will come from practice and guys believing they can do it.”
The Eagles (0-2) received the second-half kick and marched right down the field in 2 minutes, 31 seconds, scoring on an 18-yard strike from senior quarterback Gareth Whitstone to senior wide receiver David Ganser. The two-point conversion run failed, leaving the Elks (2-0) clinging to a 14-12 edge.
Elkhorn, which used its Double Wing-T offense to run it 58 times for 343 yards and four scores, countered back with a four-minute drive resulting in six points as Nelson, a junior running back, found paydirt from nine yards away. Senior kicker Ben Burmeister’s point after made it 21-12.
Elkhorn sophomore quarterback Brett Kitzmiller’s two-yard score early in the fourth extended the advantage to 28-12 while Nelson ran it in from 29 yards out with 5:29 to go for the final margin.
The Elks started the game with the ball and drove 70 yards on 10 plays, eating up almost half the first quarter clock to throw the game’s first punch. On second and short, Nelson bounced around and broke free of two tackles en route to a 14-yard TD.
Jefferson moved it into Elkhorn territory on its ensuing drive but turned it over on downs when Whitstone had a fourth-down pass swatted away by junior defensive lineman Ethan Nerge.
The Elks’ next possession was kickstarted on a 25-yard grab by senior running back Cayden Burns. On the first play of the second quarter, senior tight end Brett LeBlanc caught an 11-yard TD to make it 14-0.
The Eagles showed fight and toughness in the second quarter, taking advantage of a short field after a penalty and nice kick return by junior Drew Peterson set the team up a yard shy of midfield.
Peterson, who had 10 carries for 107 yards, did most of the heavy lifting on the team’s first scoring drive of the season, tallying rushes of seven, 11 and nine yards. On fourth and eight from the 31, Whitstone hit junior wide receiver Lucas Frank over the middle to move the sticks. The pair connected again on a nine-yard strike with 6:29 to go before the break as a wide open Frank hauled in the scoring grab from the corner of the end zone. Frank’s point after kick missed to make it 14-6.
Burns returned the ensuing kick down the sideline deep into Eagles territory before barely stepping out at the 23. Jefferson’s defense forced a turnover on downs before the sides traded empty possessions to close the half.
“We were able to run the ball a little bit this week and Drew Peterson ran it hard,” Slotten said. “We have to build on that. We have to throw it at times too. Gareth has to slow down his mind and read the keys we give him. Right now we are predetermining who we will throw to before the snap.
“Gareth threw a pick later in the game where if he reads the safety right it’s a touchdown to Paden Phillips. That’s a huge momentum swing. We’ll get that fixed. Gareth is a senior, but he’s a young quarterback. He’s learning. We just have to learn quicker. By the end of the season, he’ll be making those reads and the offense will be clicking a lot more.”
The Eagles open Rock Valley play this Friday at Whitewater.