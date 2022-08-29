Jusiah Nelson

 Nate Gilbert Adams Publishing Group

ELKHORN

Jusiah Nelson ran for 145 yards and three touchdowns as Elkhorn pulled away in the second half to defeat the visiting Jefferson football team 34-12 in a nonconference game on Friday.

