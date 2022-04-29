Framed posts, brick veneer and painted shutters give a traditional look to the otherwise contemporary Eldon. This four-bedroom home is well-suited for a family with children. Gathering spaces are large, and the owners’ suite is isolated from secondary bedrooms.
Entering, you step right into the vaulted great room. Centrally located, this is the hub of family activity, and it’s partially open to the kitchen and nook. A fireplace nestles into the rear corner, next to a wall of glass: two windows and a door. So this space is bright, as well as spacious. The door provides access to a wide patio spanning more than half of the rear.
Double doors near the front open into another large room. Possibilities for use include a den, home entertainment center, a study area with one or more computers, exercise and hobby room, or formal dining room. Your choice.
Cupboard and counter spaces are ample in the roomy kitchen. Its sunny nook is cozy and naturally bright—a great place for gradually becoming more fully awake in the morning and sharing family meals.
A passthrough utility room connects kitchen and garage. Across from the laundry appliances is a small powder room. Family members with muddy feet can quickly dash in and out without tracking up any carpets.
An extra thick layer of insulation buffers sound between the kitchen and owners’ suite. Notable features here include: his-and-hers walk-in closets, oversized shower, dual vanity and private toilet.
The Eldon’s three secondary bedrooms share yet another bathroom, this one with glass blocks on the exterior wall, over the bathtub. Both of the front bedrooms have walk-in closets.