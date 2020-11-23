November 20, 1925 - November 12, 2020

Stoughton, WI - Stoughton - Elaine Ruth Vick, days short of 95, passed peacefully in her sleep on November 12, 2020, in her apartment home, which she shared with her husband Homer Vick at Milestone Assisted Living in Stoughton, WI. Elaine was born in Milwaukee, WI to Elise Christine Betz Lippert and Walter Christopher Lippert on November 20, 1925. She is preceded in death by her parents and beloved granddaughter, Christina Lynn Finley. She is celebrated and survived by her husband, her children and their spouses Sherry( Vick) and Randal Feig, Sue (Vick) and Mark Finley, and Alan and Linda (Blackmon) Vick. Grandchildren, greatly enriched by her love, include Dan (Marce) Feig, Scott (Monica) Finley, Todd (Taylor Brown) Finley, and Aaron (Masha) Finley, Lindsey (Nate) Henry, Laura (Jack) Stewart, and Carrie (Tim) Highman. Great grandchildren, whom she cherished, are Sofia, Ian, Alex Feig; Lucas, Mathias, Charlotte Finley; Makeo, Leilani, Maverick, Ka'Lei Henry. Elaine's precious nieces and nephews also celebrate her life and love.

Because of the pandemic, our memorial celebration will be delayed. Cress Funeral Home will have information and updates as available. Memorials may be given to Door Creek Church, 6602 Dominion Dr., Madison WI 53718.

