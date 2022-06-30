Steve Stricker is still feeling the effects of a mysterious illness that took him away from golf courses for nearly five months after he captained the U.S. team to a historic Ryder Cup victory last fall.
The Edgerton native and Madison resident hasn’t lost his feel for the game. The 55-year-old finished second to Padraig Harrington in last weekend’s U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Stricker, who won the Region Traditions major Champions Tour event in May, has collected $1,140,700 in the six Champions Tour events he has played.
Stricker started Sunday’s final round of the U.S. Senior Open eight shots behind Harrington, who led after three rounds. Stricker was able to put pressure on Harrington with a final-round 65, but he fell one stroke short.
“It’s tough to lead from the front,” Harrington said. “It’s even tougher when it’s Steve Stricker behind you. He tends to have one on me.”
Harrington was the captain of the European team that the young U.S. squad defeated 19-9 in the Ryder Cup in September at Whistling Straits near Kohler.
But Stricker’s glow after the U.S. victory faded when he was stopped in his tracks by a mysterious ailment that caused him to lose 25 pounds and endure two separate hospital stays.
While Stricker has five top-10 finishes in the six Senior Tour events he has played in—he finished 11th in the American Family Insurance at University Ridge in early June--he said last week he still isn’t 100%.
“My physicalness isn’t where I really want it to be yet,” he said according to transcripts of his interview the day before the Senior Open began. “I’m kind of trying to play a little bit and work on that part all at the same time.
“It’s been a little bit of a challenge.”
The long layoff left Stricker much weaker than he was in October.
“I didn’t play—I think Jim Furyk’s event in October I played—and then I didn’t play all the way until I think May. It was a long time, six months probably.
“During that time I didn’t pick up a club for four of the months, just because I wasn’t physically able to,” Stricker said. “My body changed so much.
“I lost all my strength, and all this muscle I did have was gone. It’s coming back but not as fast as I’d like.”
Stricker withdrew from this week’s PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic. Stricker had an unrestricted sponsor exemption for the tournament in Silvis, Illinois.
That tournament is a favorite of Stricker’s for good reason. Stricker won that tournament three consecutive years from 2009-2011.
After playing four rounds plus a practice round in five straight days last weekend, Stricker didn’t feel up to duplicating that this weekend at the John Deere. He talked about that after Friday’s round at the Senior Open.
“I don’t know if it’s just because I’ve played a lot more recently, and my body isn’t quite strong enough to where it was before,” he said. “I think if you asked all the players out here at this age, they’re dealing with something. I’m doing the same.”
He does plan on playing several more Champions Tour events this summer and fall. Stricker also is looking at winning his second Senior Open title—he won his first in 2019—at the 2023 event that will be held at SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point.
“It will be a lot of fun,” he said Sunday. “I haven’t played SentryWorld since they’ve redone it but heard nothing but positive things about it.
“It will be fun to go back there and have kind of a home-field advantage.”
Stricker has fond memories of the old SentryWorld course. In 1984, the the Edgerton High School senior won the WIAA boys golf title there with a two-round total of 152.
“It will be almost 40 years since I last won there,” Stricker said. “It will be fun.”
Especially if he is fully recovered.