JANESVILLE—The Edgerton boys golf team has made it a habit to leave the Rock Valley Conference Golf Meet with top honors.And for the Crimson Tide's foes, that is one hard habit to break.Edgerton won the team title for the 11th straight season as they shot a team-low 303 at Riverside Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon.Evansville took second (327) then finished McFarland (342), Beloit Turner (351), East Troy (354), Brodhead (385), Jefferson (389), Clinton (407) and Big Foot (408).Owen Wagie of Edgerton won the meet by shooting a 72 while teammate Caleb Kern and Evansville's Sawyer Holman tied for second (75).Big Foot's Patrick Corey was tied for 11th with an 84 while Ethan Hale of Turner finished in a tie for 13th (85).Noah Oliver of Brodhead shot an 86 to place in a tie for 15th while Clinton's two highest finishers were Bryce Beyer and Drew Maly with a 93.