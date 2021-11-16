Packers sell $10 million in stock
GREEN BAY—The Green Bay Packers opened the sixth stock offering in franchise history Tuesday and sold $10 million worth of stock—33,000 shares—in the first three hours, the team reported.
The NFL’s only community-owned club last offered stock 10 years ago. This go-around offers 300,000 shares at $300 each, which the team promotes not as an investment in the common usage of the term, but rather as “pride of ownership.”
The team has no obligation to repay the amount a buyer pays to purchase Packers stock. The Packers say anyone considering whether to buy stock in the team shouldn’t make the purchase in the interest of making a profit or receiving a dividend or tax deduction.
Cash, Kapler named top managers
For Kevin Cash, being mentioned in the same sentence with Bobby Cox is an honor.
Cash has now accomplished something only Cox achieved previously—back-to-back Manager of the Year awards. Cash won the American League honor Tuesday. The Tampa Bay skipper was joined by San Francisco’s Gabe Kapler, who won the National League award.
“It’s incredibly humbling,” he said. “When you think about greats in our game, Bobby Cox is right there.”
Cash led the low-payroll Rays to a second consecutive AL East crown this season. Tampa Bay (100-62) finished with the AL’s best record before losing to Boston in the Division Series.
Illini’s Bielema out with COVID-19
CHAMPAIGN, Ill.—Illinois football coach Bret Bielema has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team’s game at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday.
Bielema said Tuesday he was tested for the coronavirus Monday night after developing mild symptoms during the day.
“I’m disappointed that I will not be with our team this week when we travel to Iowa, but I’m grateful that I’m vaccinated and received the booster shot last week,” the former University of Wisconsin coach said in a statement.
Bielema said without elaborating that “through technology” he would be “as present as possible.” Assistant head coach George McDonald will be in charge during Bielema’s absence. Bielema said he hoped to return to the team next week.
Top five hold their CFP ranking spots
Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State held their places in the College Football Playoff ranking Tuesday, with Cincinnati still sitting at fifth.
There was no movement in the selection committee’s top seven after all those teams won last week. Michigan was still No. 6 and Michigan State seventh, heading into the Spartans’ big game Saturday at Ohio State.
Wisconsin moved up to No. 15.
Notre Dame moved up a spot to eighth. Oklahoma State (9-1) is now the highest-ranked Big 12 team at ninth, after Oklahoma was handed its first loss last week.
Three rankings are left until final selections are made.
Loyola Chicago headed for Atlantic 10
CHICAGO—Loyola Chicago has accepted an invitation to join the Atlantic 10 Conference and is leaving the Missouri Valley Conference.
The move, announced Tuesday by the school and leagues, takes effect July 1. Adding Loyola as the conference’s 15th member gives the Atlantic 10 a foothold in Chicago and a boost in men’s basketball.
The Ramblers advanced to the Final Four in 2018 and reached the Sweet 16 last season. They are 2-0 under Drew Valentine, who was promoted to head coach after Porter Moser left for Oklahoma.
Duke players arrested after OWI stop
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C.—Two Duke basketball players—one coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson, the other a top NBA prospect—were arrested Sunday on charges related to impaired driving.
Michael Savarino, Krzyzewski’s grandson, was pulled over for a stop sign violation in rural Orange County just after 1 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt. Chris Knox, a North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesman. The 20-year-old junior was driving teammate Paolo Banchero’s white Jeep and admitted that he had consumed “several shots,” according to court records.
A test showed Savarino had a blood alcohol content of 0.08, the level at which a driver is considered impaired, and he was charged with driving while impaired and driving after consuming under the age of 21.
Banchero, who was riding in the back seat, was charged with aiding and abetting impaired driving.
Former Montana women’s coach sues
MISSOULA, Mont.—Former Montana women’s basketball coach Shannon Schweyen has sued the university in federal court, alleging she was the victim of sexual discrimination during her employment and when her contract was not renewed.
Her lawsuit alleges she received a lesser base salary than the men’s basketball coach who was hired at the same time she was, even though she had more coaching experience.
Guardians settle suit with roller derby
CLEVELAND—Cleveland now will have two teams called the Guardians.
The Major League Baseball franchise and a local roller derby club—named the Guardians since forming in 2013—have reached a resolution in a lawsuit filed over the use of the name, allowing both to continue using it.
The sides on Tuesday jointly announced an “amicable resolution,” an agreement that permits the Indians to continue their changeover to Guardians—a switch that was delayed due to the legal matter and isn’t finished.
The legal scuffle was another hurdle in a long route to the official name change for the Indians, whose decision to drop Indians angered some fans and alienated others. The American League team has been known as the Indians since 1915.