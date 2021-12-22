MADISON
Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard would love to see Leo Chenal return to Wisconsin for his senior season next fall.
And why wouldn’t Leonhard welcome Chenal back with open arms?
After all, the junior inside linebacker from Grantsburg was named the Big Ten linebacker of the year and an All-American. He finished the regular season leading UW in tackles for loss (17), solo tackles (55) and total tackles (106), and tied for the team lead in sacks (seven).
But Leonhard, who played 10 seasons in the National Football League, is realistic.
“I don’t know what else he has got to prove” in college, said Leonhard, in his fifth season as defensive coordinator and sixth season overall on UW’s staff. “He is a freak athlete who has size, physicality, can run, can hit, bend and play in space. They don’t come along very often.
“A lot of people (say) ‘if he tests well.’ He has already put enough testing numbers out there. It’s kind of funny, some of the things that get thrown around. What do you mean, if he tests well? It’s been verified.
“He has done enough on tape to have a really solid evaluation and I’m excited for his future. Whether he comes back or moves on, I think he has got a great future.”
The job of the Wisconsin coaches isn’t to lobby Chenal to return to Madison and anchor the defense next season. Rather, their No. 1 task is to gather all possible relevant information so that Chenal can make an informed decision.
“Our biggest thing with all our guys who are in a similar place is to give them real information,” Leonhard said. “It varies, but how high up the ladder within an organization can you get an eval on a kid?
“You just need one team to fall in love with you. That is the crazy part about the NFL,” Leonhard said.
“You’ve seen guys who looked like they had a third- or fourth-round grade and they get drafted in the first round. And then you’ve seen it the other way, where guys get projected higher and then fall. … It is a unique league. It’s different.”
So is Chenal.
The 6-foot-2, 261-pounder enters the Dec. 30 Las Vegas Bowl leading UW in tackles for loss, solo tackles and total tackles despite missing the first two games of the season.
He has been part run-stuffer, part pass-rusher.
His lone weakness this season has been in pass coverage.
“It was a pretty bad year for me in coverage,” Chenal acknowledged. “That’s something you’ve got to look at to improve on, not only your strengths but your weaknesses.
“Staying another year would help with that. You’ve got to look at everything and that is part of it.”
Could Chenal improve his coverage skills by returning to UW for one more season? Of course.
Is that carrot enough to lead him to return? Don’t bet on it.
Might a poor grade from the NFL because of his perceived pass-coverage issues lead to Chenal returning to UW? Maybe.
“The best thing we can do is lay it out for Leo,” inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad said. “Here is this. Here is that. I just want him to look at all the (factors).
“I think he will bet on himself. He is a guy who has a lot of confidence. He believes in himself.”