MILTON
Days before representatives of the city of Milton, surrounding towns and the Edgerton Fire District meet on the future of area fire service, a draft 10-page intergovernmental agreement is ready for discussion.
A meeting to discuss the agreement has been set for Tuesday, July 26 at 6 p.m. at Milton City Hall, 710 S. Janesville St., Milton.
The Edgerton Fire District is proposing adding the city of Milton and the towns of Milton, Harmony, Lima and Johnstown to its service area. All five petitioned to be added to the district.
The fire district already serves the city of Edgerton and towns of Fulton and Porter in Rock County; the town of Albion in Dane County; and the town of Sumner in Jefferson County.
The city of Milton began looking to Edgerton for fire service after the Janesville Fire Department ended its agreement with it at the end of 2021. In that agreement, the Janesville fire chief essentially also served as the fire chief for Milton. Milton opted to seek another agreement instead of forming its own department.
Edgerton Fire Chief Randy Pickering has worked with the other communities and the fire district’s legal team on the new draft agreement.
“Tuesday should be pretty monumental,” Pickering said.
The new draft agreement states that the city and town of Milton would not charge the Edgerton Fire District to rent the Milton fire station until planned new Milton east and west fire stations are constructed and operational or “until otherwise determined by the district.”
Pickering said the goal is to save costs but to keep response times as low as possible.
If an agreement is reached, the plan is to have at least three fire stations across northeastern Rock County, starting with the existing stations in Milton and Edgerton. Milton is eyeing a referendum to build a second station in the vicinity of State Highway 59 County Highway M. There could also be another Milton station built to replace the current one, but that is likely years down the road, Pickering said.
Pickering said another option would be building a station outside of Edgerton in the Newville Area near Lake Koshkonong to accommodate a rise in calls there and in the areas of Highwood and Mallwood.
On average, the Edgerton Fire District is responding to calls in its city, within five minutes 99% of the time, according to a study done by the department. Milton has 83% of its calls responded to within five minutes now, according to the study.
Staffing has also been difficult, Pickering said.
“The workforce is drained. It’s hard to find anyone, particularly EMTs,” Pickering said.
New commission
The draft agreement details how a new commission would be formed. Each community would have one regular commissioner and one alternate, except the city of Edgerton which would have two each. A president, vice president and secretary-treasurer would be elected by the board. The board would meet regularly, but the agreement does not explicitly state when or how often.
Adoption of an annual budget, purchasing land, constructing facilities or subcontracting emergency medical services would need eight ‘yes’ votes for approval. The chief would submit a budget to the board for approval in September of each year.
The draft agreement also says the the cities of Edgerton and Milton may charge the district a hook-up fee and for water used for fires outside their municipal limits, with the district reimbursed by municipalities. Fees would be set by the Public Service Commission and the municipal utility. However, neither a hook-up fee or water use would be charged for district training, testing equipment or fighting fires within their city limits.
There would also be fire dues owed to the district.
Were the district ever proposed to dissolve, a date to do so would have to be mutually agreed upon by the municipalities and assets distributed among the municipalities or liquidated.