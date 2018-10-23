It has been called “Trump Country,” a swath of central and northern Wisconsin where voters helped launch President Donald Trump to the White House in 2016.
And Wednesday night, the GOP is hoping that those in “Trump Country” will get the message to go to the polls for Republicans again in the Nov. 6 election as Trump swoops into the state to campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir and Gov. Scott Walker.
Trump is due to land at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee, south of Wausau, for the night rally.
It’s a big moment for Republicans who are trying to win key statewide races and a sign of the state’s importance nationally. Former President Barack Obama will be in Milwaukee on Friday to campaign for Democrats.
Trailing in the polls and fundraising against Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Vukmir is looking for a big lift from Trump.
Vukmir, a state senator from Brookfield, fared badly in the northern half of Wisconsin during the Republican primary against Kevin Nicholson.
She is looking to make up significant ground in the closing days of the campaign and needs a large turnout in central and northern Wisconsin to go along with votes from the traditional Republican strongholds in the Milwaukee suburbs.
Trump and Walker, once rivals in the 2016 presidential campaign, are now allies. They cemented their partnership in the deal to bring Foxconn to Wisconsin. Walker is in a tight race with Democrat Tony Evers.
But how much Trump’s visit will help Walker in Wisconsin is an open question for a variety of reasons.
One is that polls have found Trump to be less popular than Walker in the state throughout most of his presidency.
Marquette’s recent polling shows that about one in five GOP voters in Wisconsin have qualms about Trump, and they’re supporting Walker by smaller margins than are other Republicans.
But it doesn’t mean there’s nothing Trump can do for Walker.
Trump’s turnout in 2016 came from some unexpected sources. On the 2018 campaign trail, it’s not uncommon to encounter conservative voters who are Trump backers first and Republicans second.
The hope for Republicans is that Walker maximizes turnout in his suburban base, and that Trump gins up turnout among more rural conservatives. It’s a synergy they believe occurred two years ago when Sen. Ron Johnson was more popular than Trump in southeast Wisconsin and Trump was more popular in northern and western Wisconsin.
