LOS ANGELES
Mookie Betts homered and drove in three runs, Will Smith also went deep and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants 7-2 on Tuesday night.
The victory forced a decisive Game 5 in their National League Division Series.
The 107-win Giants will play host to the 106-win Dodgers on Thursday night, with the winner advancing to face Atlanta in the NL Championship Series.
The Dodgers matched their Game 3 total of five hits by the second inning Tuesday and pounded out 12 total to back a brief but effective outing from Walker Buehler on three days’ rest.
The right-hander allowed one run and three hits in 4-1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked two on 71 pitches.
After giving up a leadoff single to Evan Longoria and walking pinch-hitter Steven Duggar, Buehler exited to a standing ovation from 52,935 blue towel-waving fans.
The Giants ran through six pitchers by the fifth, leaving them with just three relievers. By the seventh, only backup catcher Curt Casali was available off the bench. He pinch-hit in the eighth.
Astros 10, White Sox 1
CHICAGO—It was Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman once again.
The Houston Astros have earned a spot in the American League Championship Series for the fifth consecutive year. Their October-tested stars led the way.
Altuve hit a three-run homer and scored four times, and Houston eliminated the Chicago White Sox with a 10-1 victory in Game 4 of their AL Division Series on Tuesday.
“We don’t get tired of this moment,” Correa said. “They’re special, and we perform our best when October comes.”
Correa and Bregman each hit a two-run double as the Astros bounced back from Sunday night’s 12-6 loss with their usual relentless brand of baseball. Michael Brantley added three hits and two RBIs.
