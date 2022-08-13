BELOIT
Head coach Derek Diehl says this might just be the strongest team that the Beloit Turner Trojans have put on the field since he arrived here in 2015.
Mix in a bunch of juniors and seniors that are hungry to make the playoffs for the first time in their careers, and Turner may just have found the right recipe for success.
“We built a new weight room a couple of years ago,” Diehl said. “And it’s starting to catch on, especially with the younger guys. They get in and work out. I’m seeing a habit forming, and it’s the one you need to be successful in athletics.”
The Trojans have not had a winning record since 2017, and they have missed the playoffs each of the last three seasons.
The 2021 season was Turner’s first in the tough Capitol Conference, and they finished sixth with a 4-5 overall record while going 2-5 in conference play.
Senior wide receiver and defensive back Will Lauterbach isn’t too worried about the upcoming competition.
“Honestly, I think we’re a little underlooked,” he said. “Not a lot we can do about that. We have a lot to prove in this new conference, and I’m feeling good about this year.”
Senior Sean Fogel will lead the offense at QB for the second season in a row, and senior lineman Hunter Griinke knows that he is the right guy to lead Turner to victory.
“Sean has the ability to put the ball where it needs to be,” Griinke said. “And he’s smart. He knows how to read things. He knows everything.”
Diehl had similar praise for Fogel.
“He gives us consistency from a position that demands it,” he said. “He’s a career quarterback, and he’s thrown like a billion balls. When you have a kid of that caliber that is trained, it is a sign of great things to come.”
Fogel said that he has gotten better over the offseason.
“I improved on agility,” he said. “And on throwing, just some basic stuff. I’m just getting better and better.”
Like Lauterbach, Fogel said that the team has high expectations for this season.
“This year, we’re just going to be way tougher,” he said. “We’re going to come out with a different attitude and different mentality. We’re going to be way better off this year.”
Turner’s defense will be as aggressive as ever as defensive lineman Brent Hoppe enters his senior season.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder earned first-team all-state honors last season, and he is eager to get after opposing players this year.
“Monday was our first day hitting people,” Hoppe said. “So, I flew around hitting some people. I had a lot of fun. Our expectations for this year is to be much better than last year. We definitely want to win a playoff game and go as far as we can. I want to go deep in the playoffs.”
Hoppe’s monster 2021 season, where he was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the Capitol Conference and was the state’s leader in tackles for loss, produced an unbelievable stat sheet. He finished with 87 tackles, including 42 for loss. He finished with 14 sacks, three fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles.
“He’s a game changer,” Diehl said. We’re going to move him around a little bit more, so team’s can’t key on him as easily and run away from him. Offensive wise, too, he gets the ball in his hands, he’s a 235-pound back. I love a big back”
Diehl added that senior linebacker Tyler Kramer has had “the best first week that anyone could ask for.”
“He’s instinctual,” Diehl continued. “He’s been a starter now for two seasons (and been a) honorable mention for two seasons. He had great weight room sessions. He is just really poised and understands what we’re doing. He’s poised for an all-conference, all-region season.”
The Trojans begin the season against East Troy at home Friday night.
"With a schedule like ours, it’s just one week at a time,” Diehl said. “I like our non-con games. They’re going to be challenging. I like playing up and playing bigger teams, and they’re going to give us all the work we need.
“The conference has some really good powerhouse teams in it. We competed well a lot of times in the games and there was only a game or two where I thought we were outmatched.”
Fogel has a simple goal for the Trojans for the upcoming season.
“The sky is the limit.”
2022 TURNER SCHEDULE
Aug. 19—East Troy
Aug. 26—St. Francis
Sept. 2—New Glarus/Monticello
Sept. 9—At Lodi
Sept. 16—Columbus
Sept. 23—At Lakeside Lutheran
Sept. 30—At Madison Edgewood
Oct. 7—Lake Mills
Oct. 14—Walworth Big Foot