Last month in Cincinnati, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling stood together on the sideline and admired the work of De’Vondre Campbell.
The team’s new inside linebacker made nine tackles, broke up a pass and intercepted another that day, helping Green Bay beat the Bengals.
“We just said, ‘How in the hell was this guy on the street?’” Rodgers recounted. “It’s a great pickup by our personnel folks. He can run, he’s a great tackler, he’s around the ball all the time, he’s a great locker-room guy. I mean, it’s baffling to me.”
When Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst signed the sixth-year pro to a one-year, $2 million contract in June, it appeared to be a minor move—even though Campbell had 70 starts in four solid but unspectacular seasons with the Falcons and one with the Cardinals.
Instead, he has become a key reason for Green Bay’s 7-2 start, one of the league’s best bargains—and, at age 28, the top defensive breakout in 2021.
Campbell has a team-high 82 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one sack.
He has played at a Pro Bowl level, giving the Packers the dynamic inside linebacker they’ve lacked in recent seasons while helping the defense withstand injuries to pass rusher Za’Darius Smith and cornerback Jaire Alexander.
“That’s a guy we’re really lucky to have,” Rodgers said.
And really, most any team could have had him.
“I definitely had other offers, but I wanted to be a part of a winning organization and be able to showcase what I can do,” Campbell said recently. “I always knew what I was capable of, but I just wanted to come to where I had a great opportunity to win.”
The icing for Campbell was reuniting with Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who was in his final years as the Falcons quarterbacks coach during Campbell’s rookie season in Atlanta in 2016.
Campbell, who started and made four tackles in Super Bowl LI against New England, earned his first NFC defensive player of the month honor in October when he had 45 tackles, forced two fumbles, broke up two passes, intercepted one and had a sack.
He had seven tackles in Green Bay’s 13-7 loss at Kansas City on Sunday, when the Packers’ patchwork defense held Patrick Mahomes to 166 yards through the air and the Chiefs to 234 yards—the lowest output during Mahomes’ career.
Maybe it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Campbell is breaking out at the rather ripe football age of 28. He didn’t play football until his sophomore year of high school and his lone scholarship offer came from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, where he was teammates with Cordarrelle Patterson.
He transferred to Minnesota after one season, and the Falcons selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 draft.