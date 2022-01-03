MILWAUKEE
Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 34 points Monday night as the lowly Detroit Pistons snapped the Milwaukee Bucks’ six-game winning streak with a 115-106 victroy at Fiserv Forum.
Detroit owns the NBA’s worst record (7-28) but beat the reigning NBA champions to end its recent futility in this series.
The difference came from the return of several players who had missed multiple games due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Milwaukee had won 12 consecutive regular-season matchups with the Pistons by an average margin of 16.7 points before Monday. That streak didn’t include the Bucks’ four-game sweep of Detroit in a 2019 first-round playoff series.
The Bucks lost despite having their top three players available: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. This marked just the third time all season that the Bucks have lost when they’ve had all three of those players in the starting lineup.
Milwaukee threatened to erase a 13-point deficit in the final two minutes. But after Holiday’s 3-pointer narrowed the margin to five with 47.1 seconds left, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham converted a putback of his own miss with 27.8 seconds remaining.
The Bucks wouldn’t threaten again.
Josh Jackson scored 24 points, Cunningham had 19 and Trey Lyles added 11 as all three players returned to the Pistons from health and safety protocols.
Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Holiday scored 29 points and Bobby Portis had 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Middleton added 10 points after returning from a one-game absence on Saturday, which the team said was for personal reasons.
Milwaukee shot just 11 of 46 on 3-point attempts.
PISTONS 115, BUCKS 106DETROIT (115)
Bey 12-22 2-2 34, Diallo 5-12 1-3 11, Lyles 5-12 0-0 11, Cunningham 8-15 0-0 19, Hayes 2-5 1-2 5, J.Jackson 9-13 1-1 24, Potter 0-0 0-0 0, Garza 2-5 0-0 4, Lee 0-1 2-2 2, Robinson 1-6 2-4 5. Totals 44-91 9-14 115.
MILWAUKEE (106)
G.Antetokounmpo 11-21 9-13 31, Middleton 3-10 3-3 10, Portis 5-12 0-0 12, Allen 2-11 0-0 5, Holiday 11-19 3-4 29, Hood 0-0 0-0 0, Cousins 3-5 1-1 9, Connaughton 1-5 0-0 3, Hill 1-6 1-1 3, Matthews 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 39-92 17-22 106.
Detroit 28 33 26 28 — 115
Milwaukee 30 34 21 21 — 106
3-point goals—Detroit 18-43 (Bey 8-13, J.Jackson 5-7, Cunningham 3-7, Lyles 1-4, Robinson 1-6, Diallo 0-2, Hayes 0-3), Milwaukee 11-46 (Holiday 4-8, Cousins 2-4, Portis 2-6, Connaughton 1-4, Middleton 1-6, Allen 1-8, G.Antetokounmpo 0-4, Hill 0-5). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Detroit 47 (Diallo 9), Milwaukee 47 (Portis 14). Assists—Detroit 31 (Cunningham 7), Milwaukee 21 (G.Antetokounmpo 7). Total fouls—Detroit 21, Milwaukee 12. Attendance—17,341 (17,500).