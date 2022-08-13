If any team deserved a mulligan, it would be the 2021 Delavan-Darien football team.
The Comets were not only a lame duck team playing their final season in the Southern Lakes Conference, but they were also forced to play all home games on the road due to the renovations on their home field.
Throw in a COVID outbreak and a new head coach with a drastically different offensive scheme for good measure, and the Comets finished with a disappointing 1-7 record.
“You never can plan for every event that happens with injuries and COVID,” Wallman said. “Last year was disappointing without having a true home game. “We tried our best to work through all the adversity, but it really does take its toll mentally.”
Thankfully, 2021 is over and a much-needed fresh start for Wallman’s team has begun.
The Comets will begin its first season in the Rock Valley Conference after a long tenure in the Southern Lakes Conference. They also get to play actual home games at their renovated stadium that will be unveiled Friday against non-conference rival Elkhorn.
“There’s uncertainly entering a new conference but it’s also exciting to step in and show them what we’ve got,” Wallman said. “It was also important to our program and community to maintain our rivalry with Elkhorn even though we are in different conferences.”
The Comets replace Madison Edgewood in the new-look Rock Valley that includes fellow former Southern Lakes Conference members East Troy, Whitewater, and Jefferson.
Wallman will greet his new conference members with a smash-mouth offensive attack that should fit well in the Rock Valley.
“It took a while to transition from the spread offense to a tradition run game type offense last season,” Wallman said. “Our kids were introduced to some things that never really seen before. This season we have made some tweaks so the kids can better understand their responsibilities and roles and upgrade their football knowledge.”
Junior quarterback Neil Janssen returns to run Wallman’s offense after a promising sophomore campaign.
“Neil did a good job picking up the changes on the offensive side of the ball,” Wallman said. “He’s also a smart and good athlete.”
Janssen will be supported by dynamic senior running back Alex Papke. Sophomore Can Kaiser will also see action at running back. Sophomore Brody Nichols takes over at fullback after season Ezekiel Rice moved over to guard.
Junior center Kaden Lofy will anchor the offensive. Dylan Bateman figures to also figures to be included on the offensive line as well.
“Last year we went through some growing pains on the offensive line transitioning from the spread offense and hunkering down and knocking people in the mouth,” Wallman said. “It was a tough thing for us to understand working techniques and sustain blocks.”
Junior tight end Conner Wallman did not experience too many growing pains last year as an honorable mention all-conference tight end. Nathan Huff and Aaron Pope will lead the wide receiver corps.
On defense, the Comets are transitioning from a 4-3-5 to a 3-3 look.
“We have fewer typical lineman and more linebacker type players,” Wallman said. “We want to play fast and stop the run.”
Three-year starter Papke returns to lead a deep linebacking group.
Papke will play behind defensive line anchors Wallman and Lofy.
The secondary will be led by senior cornerbacks Huff and Ahron Pope.
With his returning players having a full-year in Wallman’s system, the second-year coach is already seeing growth in his team.
“There’s a different feel on the field so far in practice,” he said. “We preached changing our culture with a team motto of we over me as we build a different atmosphere and work together to be successful.”
Wallman and the Comets are confident the adversity of last year and the acceptance of the new culture will lead the way into new beginnings in the Rock Valley Conference.