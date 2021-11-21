MINNEAPOLIS
The Green Bay Packers defense toppled star quarterbacks Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson in impressive fashion over the past three games, picking up the slack for an offense that traditionally has carried the Packers.
But on Sunday, Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and the rest of a potent Minnesota Vikings offense sent the Packers back to the drawing board.
Cousins threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns—including 169 yards and two scores by Jefferson—and directed two go-ahead drives in the final seven minutes as the Vikings pulled out a 34-31 victory on Greg Joseph’s 29-yard field goal as time expired.
“Just came down to miscommunication and execution,” said Green Bay linebacker Preston Smith, who had two sacks.
“We know what we’ve got to do. We know what’s the assignment each and every week. I think it was probably some miscommunication on the back end, and it caused him to get open a couple times. We just can’t let him get hot. He got hot, and he did what he had to do to help his team.”
Green Bay entered the week third in the NFL in fewest points and fewest yards allowed. The Vikings finished with 408 yards and averaged 6.2 yards per play on Sunday.
“We knew it was an explosive offense,” Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur said. “They’ve got two premier receivers. Dalvin Cook, he’s a premier back, and I think Kirk Cousins is a premier quarterback. So that’s quite a tandem that they have across the board. I think their O-line did a nice job. It’s a good offense, and they got the better of us today.”
Cousins led the Vikings 79 yards in 12 plays after Green Bay had taken a 24-23 lead with 7:49 left. The Packers answered in one play, a 75-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Then, Green Bay’s defense almost made the stop it needed.
Cousins’ first pass on the final drive went deep, again, to Jefferson. Safety Darnell Savage appeared to make a leaping interception. However, replays showed Savage lost control of the ball as he hit the turf, and it was ruled incomplete after a replay review.
With new life, Cousins and the Vikings went 64 yards in eight plays. They kneeled down to run as much clock as possible before Joseph’s winning kick.
“We hadn’t stopped him (Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers) the whole second half,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “And I didn’t want him to have the ball. I figured the best place to win the game was him on the bench.”
“It’s an emotional rollercoaster the entire game, just in terms of being down 13 points, having the resiliency to fight back to take the lead and have opportunities,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, you’d love to survive the ground right there. Unfortunately, he didn’t. That’s just the way it worked, and then they were able to march the ball down and kick the game-winning field goal.”
While kicker Mason Crosby made a 54-yard field goal on the Packers’ opening drive, he later missed a 32-yarder off the crossbar. Crosby now has missed eight field-goal attempts this year, after missing just two in both 2019 and 2020.
Also, the Packers were called for a season-worst eight penalties for 92 yards—including a roughing-the-passer call that negated an interception near the goal line.
The defense was missing Rashan Gary, the team’s top pass rusher, because of an elbow injury. And that was just the tip of the injury iceberg.
Cornerback Jaire Alexander hurt his shoulder in Week 5 and went on injured reserve. Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith hasn’t played since the season opener because of a back injury. Both Alexander and Smith were Pro Bowl picks last year.
Whitney Mercilus, Smith’s replacement, tore his biceps last week and will miss the rest of the season.
This short-handed defense had no answer for Cousins, Jefferson and Adam Thielen.
“Kirk hit his throws today,” Smith said. “We allowed him to be comfortable, and that’s what happens when you let him get comfortable. He can make throws and he can hurt you, as long as he’s back there sitting in the pocket with time to throw and complete passes.”
The loss spoiled a resilient performance by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who completed 23 of 33 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns in his highest-rated passing performance (148.4) since a 158.3 mark against the Oakland Raiders in 2019 and his second-highest since December 2016.
Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3 and had to sit out 10 days in quarantine, has been slowed by a painful injury to his big toe.
“It’s a little worse than turf toe,” Rodgers said. “I was in a lot of pain. Went in at halftime early to get it checked out. But it’s very, very painful. Got stepped on in the first half and that kind of activated all the symptoms I was having.
“So it’s going to be another painful week, and hopefully (I’ll) start to feel a little better in the bye.”
Rodgers showed his skill and fortitude by catching fire late in the first half. He engineered touchdown drives on the offense’s final four possessions, leading drives of 84, 85, 94 and 75 yards. During that span, he completed 15 of 18 for 274 yards and four touchdowns.
To make matters worse for the Packers’ offense, standout offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins left early in the fourth quarter with a left knee injury. He had trouble putting weight on it walking off the field and was carted to the locker room after a quick examination.
Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.