Bryson DeChambeau is determined to be an exemplary team player at the Ryder Cup. He wasted no time Tuesday proving his point.
DeChambeau spoke to the print media, ending a 48-day boycott.
“I think this is a team event. I’m focused on helping Team USA to a victory, and that’s honestly the reason why I’m here,” DeChambeau said.
Points aren’t awarded based on words. Even so, DeChambeau used his time to dispel a few distractions hanging over the American team as it sets out to try to win back the Ryder Cup from Europe at Whistling Straits.
First of all, his hands are fine and his motivation is strictly on the Ryder Cup.
DeChambeau was quoted in a story that appeared on golf.com (with whom he has a financial partnership) saying that his “hands are wrecked” from two-a-day training for the Professional Long Drivers Association World Championships, which starts a day after the Ryder Cup.
“So when I had some blisters on my hands and wrecked my hands, that was before the FedEx Cup playoffs,” DeChambeau said. “The story came out later. I played pretty well during the FedEx Cup playoffs. ... I think part of hitting it far is some of why I am so successful.”
That part is difficult to dispute. DeChambeau won the U.S. Open last September with the lowest score ever at Winged Foot. He won again at Bay Hill by nearly driving the green on the par-5 sixth hole, which bends left around a lake. He is No. 7 in the world for a reason.
DeChambeau also made nice with the Wisconsin fans that crowded Whistling Straits on Tuesday.
During a practice round, DeChambeau crushed a 330-yard plus drive off the fifth tee and before heading down the fairway, he grabbed a sandwich off a nearby courtesy table.
“What you got there, Bryson?” a fan called out. “Wisconsin cheese?”
DeChambeau held up the sandwich and, after weathering a few groans, admitted to a disappointed gallery, “No, it’s peanut butter and bananas.”
But he didn’t want civic-minded Wisconsinites to go home empty-handed. Raising the sandwich a second time, he promised, this time to mild cheers: “But I’ll definitely have some of that tonight.”
He also said his beef with Brooks Koepka, which has been going on for two years, is not an issue this week and could be coming to an end.
“We had some great conversations Tour Championship week when we had dinner, and then this week, as well. I sat down and had dinner with him last night, and it was fine.”
Players fanned out across Whistling Straits for the first full day of practice, offering a few hints on potential pairings, some of them obvious.
Jordan Spieth was with Justin Thomas, a partnership that went 3-1 in a losing effort in France, while FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay was with Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, close friends and partners at the Presidents Cup.
Sergio Garcia was in the same group as Lee Westwood—they are 4-1-2 together, while Rory McIlroy was out with Viktor Hovland of Norway, one of three rookies on the European side.