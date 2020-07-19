Karl D. Wolf, 44, of Delavan, died Monday, July 13. Private family services were held.
- Your votes are in. Read the results of your favorite Rock County businesses.
Gazette Polls
Click on the poll question to view the full results.
-
Jul 19Online
-
Jul 19Salvation Army Community Center
-
Jul 19Milton House Museum
-
Jul 19Lincoln-Tallman Restorations
-
Jul 19Sterling North Home and Museum
The Latest
- Blackhawk Technical College predicts enrollment swings thanks to COVID-19
- Police ask for help identifying Walgreens robber
- Peck: 'Smallies' create big-time action on Mississippi
- Official: Monterey lagoon restoration moving along as planned
- Pagenaud snaps Ganassi streak with IndyCar win at Iowa
- Schmoldt: Reliving some sports randomness as we continue riding out the pandemic
- Gerson: Trump shows that America has much to lose
- Janesville presses Canadian Pacific Railroad on crossing repairs
- Glen Loyd Videos: Inspecting electric Decorah eagles
- Our Views: Merge Janesville, Milton fire departments
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Janesville School Board approves flexible reopening plan
- Body found in south side Janesville lot
- Milton moves forward with back-to-school plan
- COVID-19 hospitalizations rising in Rock County
- Doctors 'hopeful' Janesville shooting victim can keep left arm, detective says
- Landowner abandons plan for gun range in town of Plymouth
- Janesville priest tests positive for coronavirus
- Complaint: Janesville man charged after crash leaves woman with ‘grim’ prognosis
- 20Q: Catching up with Janesville bar namesake Alta May Steinke
- Former Pick 'n Save land cleared for Rock County redevelopment