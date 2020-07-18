Lorraine Ellis, 81, of Janesville, died Thursday at SSM St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.

Donald Gilbert, 59, of Janesville, died Monday at home. Services will be from 2-4 p.m. Friday at the Life Celebration Center at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.

Geraldine "Geri" Holmes, 87, of Janesville, died Thursday, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.

Suzanne Hansen, 77, of Beloit, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.

Lucille Willegal, 93, of Janesville, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.