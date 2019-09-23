Death notices and obituaries for Sept. 23, 2019 4 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Carol A. CondonRichard E. GilbertsonJacquelyn Morelock SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. All About Fall All About Fall Gazette Poll Click on the poll question to view the full results. Should schools ban cellphones from the classroom? You voted: Yes. They've become distractions and take away from learning No. Cellphones exist in the real world, and classrooms should reflect this reality Vote View Results Back Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Sep 22 Discover Whitewater Run Sun, Sep 22, 2019 Whitewater High School Sep 22 Hunter Safety Education course Sun, Sep 22, 2019 Edgerton Conservation Club Sep 22 CrossFit 608 for a Cure Sun, Sep 22, 2019 Traxler Park Sep 22 Discover Whitewater Series Sun, Sep 22, 2019 Whitewater High School Sep 22 "Plastic Entanglements: Ecology, Aesthetics, Materials" Sun, Sep 22, 2019 Chazen Museum of Art The Latest Public record for Sept. 23, 2019 ‘A real critical mission:’ Whitewater wants more support services for teachers Packers remain unbeaten with 27-16 win over Broncos Other Views: To make vaping safer, legalize cannabis Walters: Congressional primaries can surprise High school sports ‘High Fives’ for Sept. 22, 2019 Prepspot: Milton's Cramer achieves dream by committing to swim at University of Minnesota Pitts: We were told our institutions would save us Our Views: Our bold plan to stop repeat drunken drivers Upon Further Review: Delavan-Darien snaps long Southern Lakes losing streak Latest News Public record for Sept. 23, 2019 ‘A real critical mission:’ Whitewater wants more support services for teachers Packers remain unbeaten with 27-16 win over Broncos Other Views: To make vaping safer, legalize cannabis Walters: Congressional primaries can surprise Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesFormer Milton administrator working for school board member's husbandRock County man accused of sexually assaulting second boyJanesville man shares untold story of his father, a Titanic survivorMore than $25,000 donated for Clift familyAnother fatal crash reported on Highway 11/14 in town of Darien‘Aleena Strong’: 14-year-old Aleena Lopez and family fight brain cancerHomeless man who refused to leave park may be held for psychiatric careDeath notices for Sept. 17, 2019City settles $6,800 claim in car accident involving Janesville police sergeantDeath notices for Sept. 20, 2019 Images Videos CollectionsBig Eight Conference Grade Level ChallengeJanesville Little Theatre celebrates 90 yearsMilton earns key football win over Monona GroveBeloit Turner welcomes Evansville for Week 4 Rock Valley football gameNew Cobblestone Hotel in downtown JanesvilleParker volleyball sweeps CraigWalworth County FairUW-Whitewater opens football season against DubuqueLaborFest Parade 2019Top sports photos for August 2019 Stocks Market Data by TradingView