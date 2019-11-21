Death notices and obituaries for Nov. 22, 2019 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jennifer BianchettiJane G. Leach SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. GOOD SAMARITAN FUND Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Gazette Polls Click on the poll question to view the full results. Thanksgiving unofficially kicks off the holiday shopping season. How do you shop for gifts? You voted: Black Friday, here I come! Wait and wait and wait until Christmas Eve Finished my shopping weeks ago (don't be jealous) Making my gifts this year. No shopping Vote View Results Back Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events Nov 22 Olde Fashioned Christmas Fri, Nov 22, 2019 downtown Evansville Nov 22 Janesville Art League Holiday Art Show & Sale Fri, Nov 22, 2019 Janesville Performing Arts Center Nov 22 Pajama-Rama Fri, Nov 22, 2019 Old National Bank Nov 22 "Plastic Entanglements: Ecology, Aesthetics, Materials" Fri, Nov 22, 2019 Chazen Museum of Art Nov 22 Holiday nut sale Fri, Nov 22, 2019 Aram Public Library The Latest Public record for Nov. 22, 2019 Bradford edges past Delavan-Darien Balanganayi earns defensive honor Snow stoppers? Weather forecasts vary for next week's travelers Milton City Council approves 3.7% increase in city taxes Walworth County deputy rescues dog from frigid Lake Lorraine Other Views: Takes from the Democratic Debate: No Harm, no foul — but plenty of fun Victorian open houses benefit animal rescue Hedberg Public Library hours to return to normal Tallman House to light up Nov. 29 Latest News Public record for Nov. 22, 2019 Your Views: EPA undermines progress made on fuel standard Bradford edges past Delavan-Darien Balanganayi earns defensive honor Snow stoppers? Weather forecasts vary for next week's travelers Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesBeloit developer wants to build homes, duplexes on lot behind WalmartExcessive drinking was prelude to sex assault, court document allegesElkhorn police looking for woman accused of trying to pass fraudulent checksLocal attorney, public servant and dad's dad diesDiscovery of wallet sparks happy memories for Kinna familyCity of Janesville plan commission approves plat for potential town of Janesville subdivisionHit-and-run motorcycle death case goes forwardPolice: Man, 34, fatally shot in BeloitWalworth man sentenced to 30 years in prison for child sexual assault, enticementDeath notices for Nov. 19, 2019 Images Videos CollectionsDivision 2 girls state swim meetJanesville covered in early snowfallElkhorn falls to Brookfield Central in Div. 2 state semifinalEvansville vs. Lakeside Lutheran FootballTop sports photos for October 2019 Stocks Market Data by TradingView