Death notices and obituaries for May 31, 2020 May 31, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David A. AndersonFrank Winger DouglasDennis L. JonesHarold E. Remy Jr.Wayne E. ThorntonEmma J. TorgesonCharles R. “Dick” WaiteAngela Grace (Bewick) Wyse SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Newsletter Weekend update emailStay up to date over the weekend with news, sports, obituaries, weather and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Gazette Polls Click on the poll question to view the full results. How often are you visiting businesses now that the state is no longer under a safer-at-home order? You voted: Often. I've returned to pre-pandemic shopping levels Occasionally. I'm venturing out more but still won't go to some places Rarely. I only make essential trips, such as to grocery stores Vote View Results Back Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events May 31 Fort Atkinson city-wide rummage sale Sun, May 31, 2020 downtown Fort Atkinson May 31 Color the Curve 300 virtual challenge Sun, May 31, 2020 Online May 31 Breakfast and Sunday School Sun, May 31, 2020 Salvation Army Community Center May 31 Milton House Museum tours Sun, May 31, 2020 Milton House Museum May 31 "Drive-In" worship service Sun, May 31, 2020 Chapel on the Hill Community Church The Latest Brodhead man, 23, dies in motorcycle-versus-truck crash Saturday Public record for May 31, 2020 Sunday paper’s demise: Little paper that could, can’t do it that way anymore Updated book aims to nurture vegetable eaters Downtown Beloit Farmers' Market opens June 6 under new rules Janesville man arrested for 6th-offense intoxicated driving Janesville house fire displaces six residents Harsanyi: The folly of Twitter's fact-check Police: Milton man dies, another man injured after pickup truck crashes in ditch Janesville man arrested for throwing bottle at neighbor's head, threatening police Latest News Brodhead man, 23, dies in motorcycle-versus-truck crash Saturday Your Views: Climate change crisis lurks on horizon Public record for May 31, 2020 Sunday paper’s demise: Little paper that could, can’t do it that way anymore Updated book aims to nurture vegetable eaters Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesUPDATE: Two injured, one seriously, after Janesville home explosion, authorities saySarah A. SalinasMilton School Board approves change to how district places elementary studentsBlackhawk Community Credit Union cuts leadership jobsMilton family thankful for each other after bout against COVID-19United Alloy plans two-week shutdown as COVID-19 ripples across supply chainEight residents, three workers test positive for coronavirus at Rock HavenMan suspected of attempted homicide, arson in Thursday fireDeath notices for May 27, 2020Cindy Lou Stark Images Videos CollectionsCoronavirus: A new normalLooking back on spring sports Stocks Market Data by TradingView