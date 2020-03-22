Allen Richard Bartz
Peter J. Cardoni
Gerald “Jerry” Dabson
Beth Margaret Farlow
Bonnie L. Foley
Gregory “General” Huppert
Frances M. Laney
Michelle D. Mendiola
Irene Rau
Tommie “Tom” L. Woodman
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: March 22, 2020 @ 1:00 am
Click on the poll question to view the full results.